Zayen AHMED

As a senior engineer at national school of engineer in Monastir University, I have taken a variety of courses preparing me for a career in electrical industrial engineer. In Public electrical Labor, I studied Electrical, Electronics, Automatic, Industrial computing, Power Electronics, Technology, Computing, Mathematics, Economic and Languages (French and English).



Currently, in Industrial Organization Kromberg & Schubert, I learned the methods of industrial production of electrical cable for cars. I have also taken several communications and persuasion courses, which will help me to work effectively on project teams and with clients. In addition, after joining the quality department i start following the quality situation in the plant and to be part of the problem solving team to avoid failures using standard method (FMEA, 8D report, Problem solving sheet).







I am quite convinced that my competences and the acquired experience will enrich your team, and bring new capacities.



I will be glad to study any employment offer in accordance to my competences and my expectations.



Mes compétences :

Qualité

Production

Management

Gestion de projet

Automobile

Sociable

Microsoft Windows

Adobe Photoshop