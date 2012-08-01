Zayen AHMED

Menu

As a senior engineer at national school of engineer in Monastir University, I have taken a variety of courses preparing me for a career in electrical industrial engineer. In Public electrical Labor, I studied Electrical, Electronics, Automatic, Industrial computing, Power Electronics, Technology, Computing, Mathematics, Economic and Languages (French and English).

Currently, in Industrial Organization Kromberg & Schubert, I learned the methods of industrial production of electrical cable for cars. I have also taken several communications and persuasion courses, which will help me to work effectively on project teams and with clients. In addition, after joining the quality department i start following the quality situation in the plant and to be part of the problem solving team to avoid failures using standard method (FMEA, 8D report, Problem solving sheet).



I am quite convinced that my competences and the acquired experience will enrich your team, and bring new capacities.

I will be glad to study any employment offer in accordance to my competences and my expectations.

  • ENIM

    maintenant

  • Kromberg & schubert - Quality FB Fault Elimination Team manager

    2012 - maintenant Since 08.2012 until now Quality FB Fault Elimination Team manager in Kromberg & schubert (construction of wires and harness) Quality department (QS):
    Mission:
    Acting Temporary on behalf of the quality plant manager
    Manage a quality team of engineers and technicians
    Organizing quality meeting with the quality manager and the plant technical manager to follow the quality situation in the plant
    Standardization of quality improvement solutions and communication of new solving method with the other plant in the world
    Analyzing of quality problems by means of 8D report and communication with the our harnesses customer (BMW, VW, VS20, AUDI)
    Daily processing of quality indicators (PPM, nPPM, Rework rate ...)
    Implementing corrective and preventative measures
    Preparation of customer visit and define action plans related to failures
    Preparation and update of internal and process standard FMEA in the plant
    Follow up of customer claims VW, BMW, Rolls Royce, VS20, AUDI (business trip to Slovaquie 11.2012)
    Means:
    3 engineers + 10 technicians

  • Kromberg & schubert - Project Leader VW and Getrag project

    2011 - 2012 From 08.2011 to 08.2012 Project Leader VW and Getrag project in Kromberg & schubert (construction of wires and harness) Industrial Engineer department (IE):
    Mission:
    Acting Temporary on behalf of the industrial engineering Team leader VW and AUDI (from 09.2011 to 12.2011)
    Project leader of technical change for VW customer (business trip to Romania 08.2011)
    Creation and documentation of technical change
    Technical support for production
    Homologation of the new process and work place
    Capacity study for manpower and equipment for the new projects
    Estimation of cost and follow the budgets
    Preparation of the quality Control plan for Getrag project
    Project leader for Getrag (harness for transmission system in Renault and Ford cars )
    Means:
    One member from each department to follow the start of the project
    Appraisal:
    Successful start of Getrag project and fulfilment of objectives (Quality, efficiency, delivery deadline)

  • Kromberg & schubert - Team leader engineering for Tiguan and Touran project

    2010 - 2011 From 08.2010 to 08.2011 Team leader engineering for Tiguan and Touran project in Kromberg & schubert (construction of wires and harness) Industrial Engineer department (IE) :
    Mission:
    Application and follow for technical changes
    Study and follow the rump up plan for the new projects
    Ordering of equipments (machines, cutting tools et extraction tools, work place…)
    Ordering of production equipments (help and reparation tools,…)
    Organisation of technical change meeting and follow of actions plans
    Studying and following of projects (efficiency, time calculation, work place division, stability of process)
    Means:
    Team of 3 methods techincians
    Appraisal:
    Start of KSK project and fulfilment of objectives

  • Kromberg & schubert - Methods and industrial engineer

    2009 - 2010 From 08.2009 to 08.2010 Methods and industrial engineer in Kromberg & schubert (construction of wires and harness) Industrial Engineer department (IE) :
    Application of Kanban system in the production area
    Preparation of routing methods and visual help for production
    Studying, updating, training and controlling band plan (work instruction)
    Optimisation of work place and process
    Conception et standardisation of work place
    Study of capacity required in production area
    Preparation of the layout and flow of production

  • Sagem Communications - Ingénieur Intégrateur Système

    2009 - 2009 Portage de µClinux sur un compteur électrique à base de microcontrôleur LPC2212 ARM7.

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieur De Monastir ENIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2006 - 2009 génie électrique option (informatique industrielle)

