Zenati YASSINE

Yassine is a Senior Consultant and has 4 years of professional experience assisting in SOX IT audit, SAP security assessment and project implementation review.



Yassine worked on an SAP implementation review for a global client in the automotive sector. As part of pre-implementation work he reviewed the data migration strategy, the design of the interfaces with other systems, and the business processes supported by the new SAP system – including the P2P, O2C and FSCP processes. As part of the post-implementation review, Yassine coordinated the reperformance of the data migration reconciliations performed by the accounting department, and tested key configuration controls on the MM, SD and FI modules.



He performed detailed analysis of the segregation of duties issues on both Oracle ERP and SAP systems, using a tool developed internally by the Paris Risk Assurance team. These analysis – focused on the accesses to the P2P, O2C and FSCP functions – allowed our clients to identify key SOD risks that were not addressed in their internal control framework, and design and implement compensating controls to mitigate those risks.



Yassine has performed several audits of the Internal Control Over Financial Reporting for American and Japanese public companies. His work included the review of Entity Level Controls (high level IT and IS management), Application Controls and IT general controls (change management, logical access and IT operations). As the lead senior on several engagements, he was involved in the definition of the IT audit scope and budget, the relationship with the client internal audit team, the supervision of Risk Assurance staff and the monitoring of the engagement progress.