Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zerguine NOUREDDINE
Ajouter
Zerguine NOUREDDINE
ANNABA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Societe
- Technicien tableau petrochemie
maintenant
Sonatrach/anadarko
- Technicien tableau petrochemie
maintenant
Formations
Université Badji Mokhtar De Annaba
1988 - 1992
deua en genie mecanique option maintenance industrielle
********
Réseau
Abdellatif KORICHI
Faycal HAMIDI
Marc COPPEAUX
Marwan KELLIL
Mehdi SIHALI
Rafik BOULELLOU
Sarah MESBAH
Taha ABI-AYAD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z