Zerimeche KHALED

ALGIERS

En résumé

Je m'appelle zerimeche khaled, Ingénieur d'état en informatique de l'Ecole nationale Supérieure d’Informatique (ESI ex: INI), option système d'information, j'ai 25 ans.

Mes compétences :
Java
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Cascading Style Sheets
JQuery
XML
UNIX
UML/OMT
PostgreSQL
Outils design
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux
Joomla!
JavaScript
HTML5
HTML
DB2
C Programming Language
ArcGIS > ArcMap
ArcGIS
Adobe Photoshop
Python
Restaurants
Python Programming
MongoDB
Active Directory
Cahier des charges
Microsoft NAV
OpenERP
Business Process Management
GNS3
Wireshark
Packet Tracer

Entreprises

  • CERIST - Stage de fin d'étude

    2014 - 2015 : Stage de fin d'étude d'une année (12 mois) au niveau de
    CERIST (Centre de Recherche en Information Scientifique et
    Technique), Ben Aknoun, Alger.
    Thème: Conception et réalisation d'un système d'e-réputation

  • Sonatrach - Stage d'été

    2013 - 2013 : Stage d'été durant 21 jours au sein de SONATRACH, Gassi-Touil, Hassi-
    Massaoud, OUARGLA.

  • Sonatrach - Stage d'été

    2012 - 2012 : Stage d'été durant 21 jours au sein de SONATRACH, Haoud Barkaoui,
    OUARGLA.

  • Ecole Nationale Supèrieure D'Informatique (Ex Institut National De Formation En Informatique) - Responsable des activités culturelles & sportives (Club scientifique et culturel de l’Ecole).

    2011 - 2013

  • APC Mila - Stage d'été

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supèrieure D'Informatique (Ex Institut National De Formation En Informatique) (Alger)

    Alger 2009 - 2015 Ingénieur d'état en informatique

    Option : Système d'Information et Technologies.: Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Informatique (ESI ex. INI), Alger, Algérie.

  • Lycée Si Haouass (Mila)

    Mila 2008 - 2010 Trois (3) Bacs

    Trois (3) Bacs mathématique mention ‘bien’.

Réseau

