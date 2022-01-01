Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zeyna BALLEE
Ajouter
Zeyna BALLEE
MARSEILLE, FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe CABROL
Héloïse DE BIENASSIS
Jérôme FRENAY
Marie BRUN
Marion VINCENT
Nathalie TREPO
Régis PROVIGNON
Sandra GIRY
Sophie GEX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z