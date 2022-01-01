Menu

Zhaoxia ZOU

Seyssinet-Pariset

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Buzzinbees - Assistance de chef de projets

    Seyssinet-Pariset maintenant Planification et suivi de projets
    Mise en place de template des documents de projets
    Réalisation et suivi de plans qualité.
    Recherche l'outil adapté pour management de projets

Formations

  • Ecole Polytech'Nice Sophia (Sophia)

    Sophia 2010 - 2011 Management de projets

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :