Zhaoxia ZOU
Ajouter
Zhaoxia ZOU
Seyssinet-Pariset
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Buzzinbees
- Assistance de chef de projets
Seyssinet-Pariset
maintenant
Planification et suivi de projets
Mise en place de template des documents de projets
Réalisation et suivi de plans qualité.
Recherche l'outil adapté pour management de projets
Formations
Ecole Polytech'Nice Sophia (Sophia)
Sophia
2010 - 2011
Management de projets
Réseau
Alexandre BULLOCK
Fabien SIMON
Florent SERIS
Guillaume PATINAUD
Herve BARALE
Marco MAGRANER
Nicolas BENIGNO
Nicolas BIOTTI
Ricardo OROZCO GIRALDO
Thierry PITARQUE
