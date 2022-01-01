Menu

Zheng ANAIS

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
China
Chine
COMMERCE
E commerce
entrepreneuriat
Entrepreneurship
Retail

Entreprises

  • ESCP EUROPE - Event Project Manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 MADE IN ESCP (8 juin 2010), à la rencontre des plus belles start-ups de ESCP EUROPE, organisée avec la chaire Entrepreneuriat / Ernst&Young de l’école.

  • MUSHI - Office manager

    2007 - 2008 Retailing Business Developer – Communication Manager at Mushi® Delit d’apparence Fashion Ltd - Beijing, China - www.mushi.com.cn

    •Project Management
    -Effectively managed and coordinated the establishment of a new boutique in a Chinese mall in collaboration with the interior design company
    -Coordinated Mushi special uniform project for Sofitel Beijing (conception, design, production)

    •Business development
    -In charge of the brand development, identifying potential partners and investors in others cities
    •Communication, Marketing and sales
    -In charge of the communication (website, advertising, media)
    -Successfully collaborated on sales and marketing strategy with the boutique manage and implemented promotional boutique’s events,

    •Events
    - Organized the grand opening party of the new boutique, fashion show in Hong Kong

  • SDV international Logistics - Marketing Assistant

    2005 - 2005 July 2005 – August 2005 ( 2 months)

  • Fully® Ready to wear wholesaler - Commercial assistant

    2004 - 2004 June 2004 – September 2004 ( 4 months)

  • ORC Images et Strategies d'Employeur (communication agency, specialized in Human Resources) - Media & knowledge management assistant

    2003 - 2003 January 2003 – October 2003 ( 10 months)

    www.orc.fr

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :