Zheng LIU

MANOSQUE

En résumé

More than 20 years of sucessful working experiences in China and Asia Pacific region.

Confident, competent, hard working, good at of communication skill, easy-going, strong leadership capability, and also a team worker.

Native Chinese, fluent in French & English.

Mes compétences :
Business Development
team player
government affaire management
develop brand protection business
communication skills
budgets
Responsible for two entities
Responsible for commercial activities
Responsible for all commercial activities
Responsible for all business units
Responsible for administration
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Medium Voltage
Forecasting
Vente

Entreprises

  • Arjowiggins Security - Business Development Director - AP Region

    2012 - maintenant * Responsible for all business units in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Mongolia
    * In charge of business development for new product lines in Asia Pacific Region ;
    * Concentrate on the government solutions, follow up closely the government revenue protection projects ;
    * Motivate and training local agents in brand protection activities ;
    * Provide commercial and technical assistance to agents and local contacts ;
    * Develop and select the appropriate agents in the region ;
    * Set up regional development plan and pursuit the budgets ;

  • SICPA - Representative Office Business Development Director

    2008 - 2012 * Responsible for two entities in China: Beijing Rep Office & Sicpa Product Security Ltd (WOFE) ;
    * Market studies and assessment of market potential ;
    * Establish China market strategy aligned with HQ's global business development objectives ;
    * Develop and maintain government relationships with mainly government bodies such as AQSIQ, SFDA, STMA, GDAMB ;
    * Proven success in lobbying actions in Taiwan, minister level contacts: MOF, MOH and Legislative Yuan (Congress) ;
    * Report directly to HQ in Switzerland ;

  • Sicpa - Business Development Director

    2008 - 2010 Governmental business development in Great China and South-East Asia region. Provide centralized security solutions to governments, industrial associations as well as for right holders.

  • ArjoWiggins - Regional Sales Director

    Boulogne Billancourt Cedex 2004 - 2008 ArjoWiggins / Security Solutions
    * In charge of sales of security products in Asia Pacific Region, especially in China, HK, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam
    * Lobbying Ministry of Public Security in China for E-passport project ;
    * Prospect new business opportunities and develop brand protection business ;
    * Monitoring market information as well as competitors' activities ;
    * Annual sales turnover: ~ 7M EUR ;

  • Cebal Zhongshan S.A. - Sales Director

    2000 - 2002 * Responsible for all commercial activities in China as well as in South East Asia
    * Set up and implement commercial strategy ;
    * Prepare annual budget and update rolling forecast ;
    * Choice and prepare for the exhibition
    * Directly report to General Manager ;

  • Cebal Zhongshan - Regional Sales Manager

    1998 - 2000 * Responsible for commercial activities in south
    * Keep close business relationship with clients ;
    * Supervise and follow up the competitors' movement ;
    * Collect market information ;
    * Responsible for administration and accounting of Guangzhou Office ;

  • French Trade Commission - Secretary of Commercial Counselor

    1996 - 1998 French Consulate General in Guangzhou
    Sector Assistant
    * Secretary of Commercial Counselor ;
    * Assist the Commercial Attaché for market studies ;
    * Organize the trip for French trade delegations to China and prepare the meetings with Chinese partners ;
    * Update the List of French companies and organizations in south China ;
    * Organize the monthly meeting of all senior managers of French companies ;

  • Groupe Schneider - Assistant of Product Director

    1993 - 1996

  • Degremont - Rep.

    Paris La Défense 1991 - 1993 Office Manager

    Language Abilities & Computer Skills:
    Chinese : Native language
    English: Read, write and fluent speaking
    French: Read, write and fluent speaking
    Good command of : Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 1998 - 1999 Diploma D.E.S.S

    Master Degree of International Trade

  • Institute Of Foreign Affairs (Beijing)

    Beijing 1987 - 1991 Major in diplomatic English

Réseau

