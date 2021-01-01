Menu

Zine TEMMAR

PUTEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Pack office
Négociation commerciale
Logistique
Transport ferroviaire
Customer services
Stratégie commerciale

Entreprises

    Commercial | 2018 - 2021

  • CCR Containers - Branch Office Manager

    PARIS 2017 - 2018

  • CCR Containers - Regional Manager NW Europe & Middle East

    PARIS 2014 - 2017 Spécialiste de la location de cuves, conteneurs et IBC, CCR propose des matériels spécifiquement adaptés aux plus hautes exigences des industriels de l'agroalimentaire, de la cosmétique et de la chimie.

    Maîtrisant l'évolution de l'actualité règlementaire internationale, CCR vous permet d'aborder sereinement le stockage et le transport de vos produits liquides sensibles et dangereux.

    Garantissant un stock disponible de conteneurs, CCR répond rapidement aux fluctuations de votre production tout en vous dégageant de tout investissement et des soucis d'exploitation. La location de conteneurs CCR est à la fois votre solution de fiabilité et votre solution de facilité.

  • ERMEWA SA - Senior Commercial Executive

    2011 - 2013 Account Manager (development, monitoring customers and market trends).
    Marketing wagons of the fleet (in depot and to built)
    Identification of customers and potential customers (advice and assistance in determining requirements).
    Draft of leasing offers, draft agreements.
    Monitoring existing and potential markets, positioning of competitors, customers' and competitors' fleets.

  • ERMEWA SAS - Customer service & Logistics Manager

    2009 - 2011 Team Leader
    Supervising the management, monitoring ,handling of customer requests and the sales department.
    Responsible for managing customer services (after sales service).
    Managing rental requests, tenders and agreements.
    Operations/Logistics.
    Invoicing (rental and other expenses) / re-invoicing equipment expenses.
    Managing complaints/centralising customer requests.

  • ERMEWA-SATI - Head of Operations Department

    2006 - 2009 Team Leader
    Supporting logistics co-ordinators in their daily duties (customer/supplier interface). Managing customer portfolio.
    Customer/supplier visits in France and abroad (mainly Europe).
    Project management: Key User Technical/Operating Adonix ERP software package. -Testing, handling discrepancies in the professional specifications, training end users, modifying quality procedures.

  • ERMEWA-SATI - Logistics Coordinator

    2001 - 2006 Responsible for customer portfolio (by telephone and occasional visits).
    Main contact for Spanish, German and Italian customers.
    Customers/maintenance suppliers interface. Updating of AS400 database.
    Processing orders from suppliers, monitoring delivery times and stops.
    Managing repairs, statutory servicing, preparation and return of equipment.
    Project management/Other: Operational support for the creation of a subsidiary in Spain (training staff/quality procedures coordinator).

Formations

Réseau