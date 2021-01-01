Zine TEMMAR

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Pack office
Négociation commerciale
Logistique
Transport ferroviaire
Customer services
Stratégie commerciale
Entreprises
THIELMANN
- Business Line Director
Commercial | 2018 - 2021
CCR Containers
- Branch Office Manager
PARIS2017 - 2018
CCR Containers
- Regional Manager NW Europe & Middle East
PARIS2014 - 2017Spécialiste de la location de cuves, conteneurs et IBC, CCR propose des matériels spécifiquement adaptés aux plus hautes exigences des industriels de l'agroalimentaire, de la cosmétique et de la chimie.
Maîtrisant l'évolution de l'actualité règlementaire internationale, CCR vous permet d'aborder sereinement le stockage et le transport de vos produits liquides sensibles et dangereux.
Garantissant un stock disponible de conteneurs, CCR répond rapidement aux fluctuations de votre production tout en vous dégageant de tout investissement et des soucis d'exploitation. La location de conteneurs CCR est à la fois votre solution de fiabilité et votre solution de facilité.
ERMEWA SA
- Senior Commercial Executive
2011 - 2013Account Manager (development, monitoring customers and market trends).
Marketing wagons of the fleet (in depot and to built)
Identification of customers and potential customers (advice and assistance in determining requirements).
Draft of leasing offers, draft agreements.
Monitoring existing and potential markets, positioning of competitors, customers' and competitors' fleets.
ERMEWA SAS
- Customer service & Logistics Manager
2009 - 2011Team Leader
Supervising the management, monitoring ,handling of customer requests and the sales department.
Responsible for managing customer services (after sales service).
Managing rental requests, tenders and agreements.
Operations/Logistics.
Invoicing (rental and other expenses) / re-invoicing equipment expenses.
Managing complaints/centralising customer requests.
ERMEWA-SATI
- Head of Operations Department
2006 - 2009Team Leader
Supporting logistics co-ordinators in their daily duties (customer/supplier interface). Managing customer portfolio.
Customer/supplier visits in France and abroad (mainly Europe).
Project management: Key User Technical/Operating Adonix ERP software package. -Testing, handling discrepancies in the professional specifications, training end users, modifying quality procedures.
ERMEWA-SATI
- Logistics Coordinator
2001 - 2006Responsible for customer portfolio (by telephone and occasional visits).
Main contact for Spanish, German and Italian customers.
Customers/maintenance suppliers interface. Updating of AS400 database.
Processing orders from suppliers, monitoring delivery times and stops.
Managing repairs, statutory servicing, preparation and return of equipment.
Project management/Other: Operational support for the creation of a subsidiary in Spain (training staff/quality procedures coordinator).