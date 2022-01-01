Retail
Ababacar CISSE
Ababacar CISSE
PARIS
En résumé
.
Mes compétences :
SQL
Statistiques
Modélisation
Data Mining
Statistique
R
SAS
Spotfire
Entreprises
Ligeron Sonovision Ortec Group
- Manager / chef de projet statistiques et durabilite
2017 - maintenant
Sonovision ORTEC GROUP
- Statistical ingeneer at RENAULT
2014 - maintenant
AP - HP
- Statistician
2013 - 2014
Renault
- Statistical ingeneer
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2012
Formations
University Of Nantes
Nantes
2011 - 2012
Ingineering mathematics
master 2 Statistics and Probability
Emma DUBOIS
Emmanuel DUSAUTOIR
Henry-Vincent GUENOT
Isabelle FOUCRIT
Matthieu SARRAZIN
Olivier LEBRET
Pierre HERIAUT
Pierre-André DOUVILLE
Thomas DELACOURT
Xavier MARTIN