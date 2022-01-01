Abdelafour BIDAR

MULTILINGUAL PROJECT MANAGER WITH +20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY WITH KEY LARGE AND GLOBAL CUSTOMER.



- Extensive experience leading international cross functional teams.



- Track record of increasing project profitability in a competitive environment. Sales = 100M€



- Diverse background such as Application Development, Industrial Engineering and Production Launch.



- Achievements in coordinating and implementing of Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen



- Achievements in development and launch of innovative products



- Ability to deal with conflicts within a team



- Resistant, dynamic, and enthusiastic character.





Mes compétences :

Lean management

Gestion de projet

Kaizen

Gestion de la qualité