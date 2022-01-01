Menu

Abdelafour BIDAR

Cergy

En résumé

MULTILINGUAL PROJECT MANAGER WITH +20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY WITH KEY LARGE AND GLOBAL CUSTOMER.

- Extensive experience leading international cross functional teams.

- Track record of increasing project profitability in a competitive environment. Sales = 100M€

- Diverse background such as Application Development, Industrial Engineering and Production Launch.

- Achievements in coordinating and implementing of Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen

- Achievements in development and launch of innovative products

- Ability to deal with conflicts within a team

- Resistant, dynamic, and enthusiastic character.


Mes compétences :
Lean management
Gestion de projet
Kaizen
Gestion de la qualité

Entreprises

  • Autoliv - Global Project Manager

    Cergy 2005 - maintenant

  • Siemens Mobility - Project Manager

    Châtillon cedex 2002 - 2005

  • Siemens Mobility - Process Engineer Leader

    Châtillon cedex 1997 - 2002

  • Valeo - Product Engineer Leader

    Paris 1994 - 1997

Formations

