Abdelafour BIDAR

MULTILINGUAL PROJECT MANAGER WITH +20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY WITH KEY LARGE AND GLOBAL CUSTOMER.
- Extensive experience leading international cross functional teams.
- Track record of increasing project profitability in a competitive environment. Sales = 100M€
- Diverse background such as Application Development, Industrial Engineering and Production Launch.
- Achievements in coordinating and implementing of Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen
- Achievements in development and launch of innovative products
- Ability to deal with conflicts within a team
- Resistant, dynamic, and enthusiastic character.
Mes compétences :
Lean management
Gestion de projet
Kaizen
Gestion de la qualité