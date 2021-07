I am a civil engineer, with experience of more than Twenty-one (21) years working in civil and industrial projects (Oil & gas).



Currently, I am employed as a lead civil engineer with Sonatrach / DC E & PM (Direction Centrale Engineering & Project Management) Algeria.



Mes compétences :

ROBOBAT

STAAD

SAP

Autocad

Microsoft office

Outlook 2010

Outlook Web Access

ETUDE TECHNIQUE

Supervision de projet

Primavera

Supervisor

Construction