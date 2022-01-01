Abdoulaye MBAYE

More than 5 years in Telecoms Billing solution consulting (especially with Highdeal). I’m qualified at learning quickly, with an excellent analytical and problem solving skills, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, proactive and autonomous, team player, agile, be able to work under high pressure and changing priorities and able to work with complex projects in the Telecom industry. I have some experiences in the integration of solutions for CRM, Provisionning (KPSA) and Mediation (Platine).

My main objective is to work in a company having expertise in Telecom solutions design and integration, to improve my skills and to use my strong background to success challenging projects.



TECHNICAL SKILLS:

- Oracle : Installation, administration & tuning, Starting from release 8 to 10g.

- Development : C, C++, Java, Shell, Perl, PL/SQL, J2EE ( Web Application server : Tomcat, Jonas)

- Exploitation System: UNIX administration (Solaris/AIX), NT/2000, VMS.

- GMS and Wired networks: BSS, NSS, HLR, MMS, SMS, OMC, CTA.

- 3G Networks Architecture: UMTS, NGN, CDMA.

- Billing Systems: Highdeal r3.5 et 4.1

- CRM and Provisioning systems: KPSA, Oracle CRM.

- Billing Functional domains: CDR collection, recycling CDR error, Rating, Billing, Inter connexion, roaming, PPS, payment, dunning, scoring, Edition system ( Openpage), Billing interfaces.



