Abdoulaye MBAYE

BAMAKO

En résumé

More than 5 years in Telecoms Billing solution consulting (especially with Highdeal). I’m qualified at learning quickly, with an excellent analytical and problem solving skills, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, proactive and autonomous, team player, agile, be able to work under high pressure and changing priorities and able to work with complex projects in the Telecom industry. I have some experiences in the integration of solutions for CRM, Provisionning (KPSA) and Mediation (Platine).
My main objective is to work in a company having expertise in Telecom solutions design and integration, to improve my skills and to use my strong background to success challenging projects.

TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Oracle : Installation, administration & tuning, Starting from release 8 to 10g.
- Development : C, C++, Java, Shell, Perl, PL/SQL, J2EE ( Web Application server : Tomcat, Jonas)
- Exploitation System: UNIX administration (Solaris/AIX), NT/2000, VMS.
- GMS and Wired networks: BSS, NSS, HLR, MMS, SMS, OMC, CTA.
- 3G Networks Architecture: UMTS, NGN, CDMA.
- Billing Systems: Highdeal r3.5 et 4.1
- CRM and Provisioning systems: KPSA, Oracle CRM.
- Billing Functional domains: CDR collection, recycling CDR error, Rating, Billing, Inter connexion, roaming, PPS, payment, dunning, scoring, Edition system ( Openpage), Billing interfaces.

Mes compétences :
Billing
Highdeal

Entreprises

  • SISTEER - Billing technical and functional expert

    2012 - 2012

  • BULL - Production Transverse Support Project Manager at BULL Sénégal

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2009 - 2012 - Coordination between the billing team based on Paris and the customer based on Dakar
    - Production Anomalies analysis, assignment and management (Billing, CRM, Provisionning )
    - Management and planning of correction deliveries in production environment.
    - Correction patches validation responsible.
    - Production transverse support manager (24h/day, 7days/week).
    - Highdeal technical assistance for the project team.

  • BULL - Solution Integration of rating and billing

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2008 - 2009 - Configuration and installation of production environments for both operators (filesystems sizing, Installations, oracle installation and tuning, hardware specifications...).
    - Deployment and validation deliveries (Billing, KPSA, Migration and middleware) on plateformes recipe (Test end to end).
    - Automating of Installations and non regression testing, and development of an Oracle CRM simulation tool.
    - Migration Specifications and Development manager.
    - Migration Technical assistance for customer team (mainly regarding mapping rules between EPPIX and Highdeal)
    - Plan, Perform , monitor and analyse migration validation Double Runs (compare withold billing system)
    - Billing Production troubleshooting and support (Defects correction, reporting and Management).
    - Highdeal offers configuration and troubleshooting.
    - Highdeal technical assistance during workshops and specifications.
    - Billing environments installation and configuration (Unix, Oracle, Highdeal, specific applications).
    - Definition and supervision of Billing process (packaging, releases management, urgent deliveries…).

Formations

  • Ucad (Dakar)

    Dakar 2003 - 2005 Master

  • Ucad (Dakar)

    Dakar 2000 - 2002 DUES

