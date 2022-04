Abdourahmane FAYE

• Leadership and Management of IT/IS Departments (recruiting, technical Leadership, objective definition, evaluation, coaching)

• Building and developing business and teams in various regions (EMEA+India)

• Researcher in Data Mining with many papers published in International conferences

• Expert in Business Intelligence (BI) and Performance Management systems: Datawarehousing and Performance Management, Data Mining, OLAP/Reporting/Decision Support systems

• MSF project management methodology

• Various soft skills: coaching and people development, crisis management, problem resolution, risk management in critical and highly visible environments



Mes compétences :

Business Intelligence

Data mining

Data warehousing

BI