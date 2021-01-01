Abigail OBENG

Mes compétences :
Management
Merchandising
Vente
Administratif
Recrutement
Relations Publiques
Relations Presse
Mode
Stylisme
Entreprises
Abigaïl Obeng
- Consultante
2018 - maintenant
SIA HOME FASHION
- Directrice de magasin
Plaisir2016 - 2017Development of business strategies in agreement with company's brand image
Set up the commercial offer, define or adapt the choice of product range, according to specificities and local competition
Analyze the medium-term development potential of the store, based on the market assessment, the competition and the commercial positioning of the store.
Meeting sales goals using KPI's
Expand store performance, reduce costs and ensure long-term profitability
Recruitment and staff formation
Ensure high levels of customers satisfaction through excellent service
Complete store administration and ensure compliance with policies and procedures
Maintain outstanding store condition and visual merchandising standards
Report on buying trends, customer needs, profits etc
Propose innovative ideas to increase market share
Deal with all issues that arise from staff or customers (complaints, grievances etc)
Ensure the proper functioning of daily activity
Schedules
Maintaining inventories
Inventories
Establishing or overseeing the implementation of specific business operations
Secures merchandise by implementing security systems and measures
Protects employees and customers by providing a safe and clean store environment
Comply with legal requirements
Propose a training plan
Ensure the development of collaborators's skills
Competitive intelligence
WE FASHION
- Assistant Store Manager
2014 - 2015Management of a team of 20 to 40 employees
Ensure the animation of its point of sale: receipt of merchandise, merchandising and layout of space, cash desks, organization of highlights, relationship with customers
Head of Women's Merchandising
Recruitment and staff formation
Mystery costumer
Bank deposits
Blindness Magazine
- Co-fondatrice
2014 - 2015http://blindnessmagazine.fr/
Promod
- Respondable adjointe
Marcq-En-Baroeul2013 - 2014Management of a team of 3 to 5 employees
Ensure the animation of its point of sale: receipt of merchandise, merchandising and layout of space, cash desks, organization of highlights, relationship with customers
Head of Women's Merchandising
Wage bill
Schedules