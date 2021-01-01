Menu

Abigail OBENG

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Merchandising
Vente
Administratif
Recrutement
Relations Publiques
Relations Presse
Mode
Stylisme

Entreprises

  • Abigaïl Obeng - Consultante

    2018 - maintenant

  • SIA HOME FASHION - Directrice de magasin

    Plaisir 2016 - 2017 Development of business strategies in agreement with company's brand image
    Set up the commercial offer, define or adapt the choice of product range, according to specificities and local competition
    Analyze the medium-term development potential of the store, based on the market assessment, the competition and the commercial positioning of the store.
    Meeting sales goals using KPI's
    Expand store performance, reduce costs and ensure long-term profitability
    Recruitment and staff formation
    Ensure high levels of customers satisfaction through excellent service
    Complete store administration and ensure compliance with policies and procedures
    Maintain outstanding store condition and visual merchandising standards
    Report on buying trends, customer needs, profits etc
    Propose innovative ideas to increase market share
    Deal with all issues that arise from staff or customers (complaints, grievances etc)
    Ensure the proper functioning of daily activity
    Schedules
    Maintaining inventories
    Inventories
    Establishing or overseeing the implementation of specific business operations
    Secures merchandise by implementing security systems and measures
    Protects employees and customers by providing a safe and clean store environment
    Comply with legal requirements
    Propose a training plan
    Ensure the development of collaborators's skills
    Competitive intelligence

  • WE FASHION - Assistant Store Manager

    2014 - 2015 Management of a team of 20 to 40 employees
    Ensure the animation of its point of sale: receipt of merchandise, merchandising and layout of space, cash desks, organization of highlights, relationship with customers
    Meeting sales goals using KPI's
    Inventories
    Head of Women's Merchandising
    Recruitment and staff formation
    Mystery costumer
    Bank deposits
    Complete store administration and ensure compliance with policies and procedures
    Comply with legal requirements

  • Blindness Magazine - Co-fondatrice

    2014 - 2015 http://blindnessmagazine.fr/

  • Promod - Respondable adjointe

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2013 - 2014 Management of a team of 3 to 5 employees
    Ensure the animation of its point of sale: receipt of merchandise, merchandising and layout of space, cash desks, organization of highlights, relationship with customers
    Meeting sales goals using KPI's
    Inventories
    Head of Women's Merchandising
    Recruitment and staff formation
    Mystery costumer
    Bank deposits
    Complete store administration and ensure compliance with policies and procedures
    Comply with legal requirements
    Wage bill
    Schedules

  • Promod - Première vendeuse

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2013 - 2013

  • Promod - Conseillère de mode

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2012 - 2013

  • The Conran Shop - Vendeuse Merchandiser

    2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau