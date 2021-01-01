Menu

Adel CHELGHOUM

TIPAZA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Environnement
Génie industriel
Methodes

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Ecole Naionale Polytechnique D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2013 - maintenant Doctorant en Management d'innovation

  • ECOLE DE FORMATION EN TECHNIQUE DE GESTION INSIM / ALGER (Alger)

    Alger 2009 - 2011 MBA en Marketing & Management

  • Ecole Nationale Polytechnique D'Alger ENP (Alger)

    Alger 2008 - 2012 Magister en Management d'innovation produit

  • Ecole Nationale Polytechnique (Alger)

    Alger 2001 - 2007 Ingénieur d'Etat en Génie Industriel

Réseau