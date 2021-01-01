Menu

Adil BELFAKIR

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • Dell - Order Management Manager - Exception Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - maintenant - Managing order management Exception teams to achieve strategic and end-to-end operational objectives.
    - Recruiting and maintaining a diverse and effective workforce to cover all EMEA’s specific needs (language skills, process features, etc.).
    - Responsible for career development and performance of team members.
    - Improving operational processes.
    - Interacting with cross-functional groups to solve business and customer issues.
    - Providing guidance and strategy on customers' order problems, and delivering solutions.
    - Communicating regularly and effectively with Higher Management, stakeholders, and team members.

    Main projects and achievements:

    - Defining and creating new business level metrics (KPIs) to improve productivity, quality and minimize sales dependency.
    - Reducing online exceptions by 35% in 6 months (Green Belt Business Excellence Project).
    - Managing stakeholders and escalations.
    - Exceptions process reengineering
    - Opex reduction trough Headcount optimization
    - Assigning Business Process Improvement projects (yellow belts) to team’s key talents
    - Engaging teams into community event (Dell’s Make a Difference events)
    - Backing up my manager during absence periods.

  • Samir - Intern

    Mohammedia 2004 - 2004 Compliance of the Normal/Backup lighting scheme of Zone 1 at the Mohammedia refinery.

    Design and sizing of the Normal/Backup lighting installation and the 110V DC scheme used for control.

    Study of dependability and policy development of improved backed energy distribution.

  • Webhelp - Chef de projet (Operations Manager)

    2004 - 2010 - Set up and management of several Frontline, Back office and eMail operations (up to 250 people including team managers) to achieve customer's operational objectives.
    - Managing financial KPIs and 4,5M€ annual cumulated turnover
    - Influencing and delivering a positive customer experience through positive communication and commitments achievement.
    - Regular Business reviews with costumers.
    Capacity planning and hiring management.
    - Managing operational team including people managers and mid-level individual contributors.
    - Responsible for key talents career development/planning.
    - Pay planning through performance management.

    Main projects and achievements:

    -Worked on developing upsell methods in reference to customer needs within non-sales population ==> Reaching 10% of selling attempts with 3% of overall success on conflict calls basis
    -Worked on customer process improvement (CFE : Customer Feedback Experience) through Lean Management and Case Management (i.e : line loss process, admin processes, etc. )
    -Led a pilot team who contributed to building an interactive website dedicated to SFR commercial frontline reps (supporting process adequacy and fluency)
    -Worked on resources’ work time optimization by providing more work to the most efficient agents and more training time to the rest of the teams -> improved quality indicators by 10% with no impact on incentive plan.

Formations

  • ISCAE (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2009 Certification

    Project Management

  • EMSI (Rabat)

    Rabat 2000 - 2004 Engineer's degree

    Industrial Engineering & Telecoms

Réseau