Adil BELFAKIR

Dell
- Order Management Manager - Exception Manager
MONTPELLIER2010 - maintenant- Managing order management Exception teams to achieve strategic and end-to-end operational objectives.
- Recruiting and maintaining a diverse and effective workforce to cover all EMEA’s specific needs (language skills, process features, etc.).
- Responsible for career development and performance of team members.
- Improving operational processes.
- Interacting with cross-functional groups to solve business and customer issues.
- Providing guidance and strategy on customers' order problems, and delivering solutions.
- Communicating regularly and effectively with Higher Management, stakeholders, and team members.
Main projects and achievements:
- Defining and creating new business level metrics (KPIs) to improve productivity, quality and minimize sales dependency.
- Reducing online exceptions by 35% in 6 months (Green Belt Business Excellence Project).
- Managing stakeholders and escalations.
- Exceptions process reengineering
- Opex reduction trough Headcount optimization
- Assigning Business Process Improvement projects (yellow belts) to team’s key talents
- Engaging teams into community event (Dell’s Make a Difference events)
- Backing up my manager during absence periods.
Samir
- Intern
Mohammedia2004 - 2004Compliance of the Normal/Backup lighting scheme of Zone 1 at the Mohammedia refinery.
Design and sizing of the Normal/Backup lighting installation and the 110V DC scheme used for control.
Study of dependability and policy development of improved backed energy distribution.
Webhelp
- Chef de projet (Operations Manager)
2004 - 2010- Set up and management of several Frontline, Back office and eMail operations (up to 250 people including team managers) to achieve customer's operational objectives.
- Managing financial KPIs and 4,5M€ annual cumulated turnover
- Influencing and delivering a positive customer experience through positive communication and commitments achievement.
- Regular Business reviews with costumers.
Capacity planning and hiring management.
- Managing operational team including people managers and mid-level individual contributors.
- Responsible for key talents career development/planning.
- Pay planning through performance management.
Main projects and achievements:
-Worked on developing upsell methods in reference to customer needs within non-sales population ==> Reaching 10% of selling attempts with 3% of overall success on conflict calls basis
-Worked on customer process improvement (CFE : Customer Feedback Experience) through Lean Management and Case Management (i.e : line loss process, admin processes, etc. )
-Led a pilot team who contributed to building an interactive website dedicated to SFR commercial frontline reps (supporting process adequacy and fluency)
-Worked on resources’ work time optimization by providing more work to the most efficient agents and more training time to the rest of the teams -> improved quality indicators by 10% with no impact on incentive plan.