Adrien VENTRE
Adrien VENTRE
Grasse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AVANTIS CONCEPT
- Responsable d'agence & Bureau d'étude
Grasse
2003 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs
Tarbes
2000 - 2003
Mécanique
IUT GMP
Aix En Provence
1998 - 2000
Lycée Vauvenargues STI génie méca
Aix En Provence
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Benjamin MOUSSION
Brice MICHEL
Chloé MARKO
Délégation Régionale CETIM
Joël BOREL
Laurent CHAMAK
Melissa VAN DEN STEEN
Michel MOLINA
Pascal FRUCHART