Adrien WATINE

-
SONY
Puteaux
maintenant
-
Boulanger
- Acheteur / Chef de produits Vidéo, Hifi, Home-Cinéma
FRETIN
2013 - maintenant
-
Sony
- Chef de produits appareils photo numériques
Puteaux
2009 - 2011
-
Sony
- Chef de produits junior audio portable
Puteaux
2008 - 2009
-
Sony FRance
- Chef de produits junior GPS, Car-Audio
Puteaux
2007 - 2008
-
SONY FRANCE
- Chef de marché senior TV
Puteaux
2007 - 2013
-
CADBURY FRANCE
- Assistant chef de produits Tablettes de chocolat
Paris Cedex
2005 - 2005
-
ACCENTURE
- Consultant en conduite du changement
Paris
2004 - 2004
-
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
- Assistant Marketing
2003 - 2003