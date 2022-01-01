Menu

Adrien WIESENBACH DE LAMAZIÈRE

PARIS

En résumé

At Toucan Toco, we design great experiences for decision makers with their data.


Myself:
- 8 years of experience in Traffic Management and Webmarketing
- 6 years of experience as a Manager (management tools and human management focused)
- French, English and German speaking

Skills:
Search Engine Marketing
Growth Hacking
Display advertising: RTB and DMP management
Community Management and Social Media
Online / Offline Communication and Coordination
Web Marketing / Tech
Mobile Marketing
Team Management
Tag and Analytic tools management

Mes compétences :
Google adwords
Msn adcen
Google analytics
Yahoo Advertising
Facebook Ads
Adsense
SEO
Community management
Newsletter/emailing
Marketing
Emarketing
Web marketing
internet
management international
référencement
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Toucan Toco - Leader Acquisition Marketing

    2017 - maintenant Leader Acquisition Marketing - Acquisition Manager
    - Traffic management for all countries (France and Europe)
    - Conversion rate optimisation
    - Brand awareness

  • Menlook.com - Responsable Acquisition

    2014 - 2017 - Responsable Acquisition sur les sites Menlook en France et à l'international.
    - Search, Display, Réseaux Sociaux...

  • Oscaro - Traffic Manager

    lille 2012 - 2014 - Responsable de l'équipe Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
    - Développement stratégique et gestion opérationnelle du pôle acquisition
    Adwords, Microsoft Ads, et autres médias
    - Operations Display Web Evenementielles

  • GreenCove Ingéniérie - Responsable E-Marketing

    2011 - 2012 Community Manager / Trafic Manager chez GreenCove: responsable du marketing web, de la communication online et offline, gestion de la communauté d'utilisateurs.
    - Référencement Naturel
    - Campagnes Adwords
    - Partenariats
    - Nouveaux projets Web
    - Marketing Mobile

  • Companeo - Responsable Search Marketing France

    Suresnes 2011 - 2011 Responsable de l'acquisition de trafic payant sur l'intégralité des marchés Français.
    Responsable du budget et de la rentabilité de tous les leviers en SEM (Google Adwords, Yahoo, MSN) et des nouveaux médias.

  • Companeo - Lead Manager

    Suresnes 2010 - 2011 Responsable des catégories Gestion-Assurances et Ressources Humaines-Formation.

    Utilise les leviers e-marketing pour l'acquisition de clients sur ces catégories.
    - Google Adwords
    - E-mailing
    - Référencement Naturel
    - Création de fichiers relation clientèle
    - Amélioration des taux de convertion sur le site

  • Activ Browser - Ingénieur Commercial

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2010 - Développement commercial
    - Consultant E-marketing
    - Création de l'offre e-réputation

    Activ Browser: Expertise Web 2.0 sur les dernières technologies et particulièrement les technologies Web 2.0: ExtJS, JQUery, Coldfusion, développement de RIA

    Optimisation de la rentabilité et de la communication des sites Internet.

  • Netbooster - Project Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Chef de projet chez Netbooster, agence de communication digitale.

    - coordination des actions et des différents leviers marketing entre les consultants et les clients:
    référencement nautrel et payant
    affiliation
    e-publicité
    emailing
    newsletters
    e-crm

    - gestion du projet de la prise de contact à l'achévement du contrat:
    gestion du budget
    gestion des délais
    gestion des reportings et des différents rendus
    contact direct avec les clients

    - gestion de la relation client sur 120 comptes clients
    objectif: problématique de perte de contrat

  • Lagestee Films / Slavenburg - Assistant directeur marketing

    2007 - 2008 Entreprise de production et de distribution audiovisuelle, ma mission était pendant 6 mois de vendre et distribuer leurs films à l'étranger ainsi qu'établir toutes les relations BtoB, effectuer des analyses de marchés et également établir des business plan pour le dévelopement Web de l'entreprise.

  • Allociné - Cinestore - Assistant Ventes/Achats

    2005 - 2005 Les célèbres sites www.allocine.com ainsi que www.cinestore.com m'ont sollicité 3 mois afin premièrement d'effectuer des études marketing et des sondages.
    Je me suis également occupé du département achat et vente pour Cinestore.

Formations

