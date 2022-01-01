Adrien WIESENBACH DE LAMAZIÈRE

At Toucan Toco, we design great experiences for decision makers with their data.





Myself:

- 8 years of experience in Traffic Management and Webmarketing

- 6 years of experience as a Manager (management tools and human management focused)

- French, English and German speaking



Skills:

Search Engine Marketing

Growth Hacking

Display advertising: RTB and DMP management

Community Management and Social Media

Online / Offline Communication and Coordination

Web Marketing / Tech

Mobile Marketing

Team Management

Tag and Analytic tools management



Mes compétences :

Google adwords

Msn adcen

Google analytics

Yahoo Advertising

Facebook Ads

Adsense

SEO

Community management

Newsletter/emailing

Marketing

Emarketing

Web marketing

internet

management international

référencement

Webmarketing