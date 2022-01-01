Adrien WIESENBACH DE LAMAZIÈRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
At Toucan Toco, we design great experiences for decision makers with their data.
Myself:
- 8 years of experience in Traffic Management and Webmarketing
- 6 years of experience as a Manager (management tools and human management focused)
- French, English and German speaking
Skills:
Search Engine Marketing
Growth Hacking
Display advertising: RTB and DMP management
Community Management and Social Media
Online / Offline Communication and Coordination
Web Marketing / Tech
Mobile Marketing
Team Management
Tag and Analytic tools management
Mes compétences :
Google adwords
Msn adcen
Google analytics
Yahoo Advertising
Facebook Ads
Adsense
SEO
Community management
Newsletter/emailing
Marketing
Emarketing
Web marketing
internet
management international
référencement
Webmarketing