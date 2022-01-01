Menu

Advaney JIGISHA

paris

En résumé

Traductrice et Interprète bilingue anglais français ayant 10 ans d'expérience sous statut autoentrepreneur.

Traduction de tous types de documents dans tous types de domaines.

Traduction de qualité
Prix compétitifs
Délais rapide accepté
Réponse rapide assurée

vous pouvez me joindre au 06 62 92 95 12 ou j_advaney@yahoo.com

Hello,

I have been a Bilingual Translator and Interpreter for 10 years now with a "autoentrepreneur" status.

I have experience in translating all sorts of documents in various areas.

A translation reflecting quality
Competitive prices
Urgent deadlines accepted
A quick answer to all your mails

You can contact me for more information on 06 62 92 95 12 or send me a mail: j_advaney@yahoo.com

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Français
Achats
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Freelance, Auto-Entrepreneur - Traduction de qualité bilingue anglais français

    paris 2012 - maintenant Translator for various companies: Hermès, Arfon, CNRS, Chronopost....

  • Wall Street - Enseignanted'anglais

    2009 - 2010

  • Union Invivo - Employé administrif bilingue anglais

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Réaliser des présentations powerpoint en anglais et français pour des clients, facturation et traduction.

  • JLM - Approvissionnement

    2007 - 2007

Formations