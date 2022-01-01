Advaney JIGISHA

Traductrice et Interprète bilingue anglais français ayant 10 ans d'expérience sous statut autoentrepreneur.



Traduction de tous types de documents dans tous types de domaines.



Traduction de qualité

Prix compétitifs

Délais rapide accepté

Réponse rapide assurée



vous pouvez me joindre au 06 62 92 95 12 ou j_advaney@yahoo.com



Hello,



I have been a Bilingual Translator and Interpreter for 10 years now with a "autoentrepreneur" status.



I have experience in translating all sorts of documents in various areas.



A translation reflecting quality

Competitive prices

Urgent deadlines accepted

A quick answer to all your mails



You can contact me for more information on 06 62 92 95 12 or send me a mail: j_advaney@yahoo.com



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Français

Achats

Négociation