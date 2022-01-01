Advaney JIGISHA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villeneuve-le-Roi dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Traductrice et Interprète bilingue anglais français ayant 10 ans d'expérience sous statut autoentrepreneur.
Traduction de tous types de documents dans tous types de domaines.
Traduction de qualité
Prix compétitifs
Délais rapide accepté
Réponse rapide assurée
vous pouvez me joindre au 06 62 92 95 12 ou j_advaney@yahoo.com
Hello,
I have been a Bilingual Translator and Interpreter for 10 years now with a "autoentrepreneur" status.
I have experience in translating all sorts of documents in various areas.
A translation reflecting quality
Competitive prices
Urgent deadlines accepted
A quick answer to all your mails
You can contact me for more information on 06 62 92 95 12 or send me a mail: j_advaney@yahoo.com
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Français
Achats
Négociation