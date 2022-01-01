Menu

Agathe BRUYS

ATHENS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Communication
Evénementiel

Entreprises

  • Le Cellier du Pic + Le Mas de l'Oncle - Chargée de développement

    2018 - 2019

  • Cvs Pharmacy - Assistant Store Manager

    Woonsocket 2017 - 2018

  • Walgreens - Assistant Store Manager

    Deerfield 2016 - 2017 - Oversee the operation of the store
    - Monitor and analyze the customer service provided by team members and offer feedback and coaching
    - Greet customers and patients, and offer assistance with products and services
    - Model and share customer service best practices with all team members
    - Resolve customer complaints and help respond to customers’ special needs
    - Supervise the operation of store and team members, opening/closing/changing shifts, and task delegation
    to team members
    - Perform and supervise merchandising by planning and ensuring the implementation, sets, resets and
    revisions
    - Supervise the receiving, stocking, pricing, returning, and transferring of merchandise
    - Receive exposure to analysis of financial & performance data for the store and pharmacy
    - Ensure training of team members and provide coaching and mentoring

  • CENTRECO - Entreprendre en région Centre - Animation filières agroalimentaires

    Orléans 2013 - 2015

  • Jeunes Agriculteurs - Animatrice

    2009 - 2013

Formations

Réseau