Agathe BRUYS

Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Communication
Evénementiel
Entreprises
Le Cellier du Pic + Le Mas de l'Oncle
- Chargée de développement
2018 - 2019
Cvs Pharmacy
- Assistant Store Manager
Woonsocket2017 - 2018
Walgreens
- Assistant Store Manager
Deerfield2016 - 2017- Oversee the operation of the store
- Monitor and analyze the customer service provided by team members and offer feedback and coaching
- Greet customers and patients, and offer assistance with products and services
- Model and share customer service best practices with all team members
- Resolve customer complaints and help respond to customers’ special needs
- Supervise the operation of store and team members, opening/closing/changing shifts, and task delegation
to team members
- Perform and supervise merchandising by planning and ensuring the implementation, sets, resets and
revisions
- Supervise the receiving, stocking, pricing, returning, and transferring of merchandise
- Receive exposure to analysis of financial & performance data for the store and pharmacy
- Ensure training of team members and provide coaching and mentoring
CENTRECO - Entreprendre en région Centre
- Animation filières agroalimentaires