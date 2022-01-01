Agathe CHAINE

Menu

Graduated from Groupe ISA Lille since 2015 as an Agronomical Engineer specialized in livestock production, I did several internships and jobs around Agriculture and Commerce. I started to work as a sales adviser during my studies at Norauto and then Harley-Davidson, where I have learned the basis of commerce and customer relationship. At the end of my second year of graduate studies, after few periods in farms, I went to Ireland with my horse where I worked 6 months in a competition and sales yard: Ross House Equestrian Centre. I was in charge of young horses’ management and show-jumping preparation. That led me to improve my english and my knowledge about horses. Two years later, I did a 2 months-internship at Gènes Diffusion, international group leader in animal genetic. As an engineer assistant, I have written a small thesis about stallion’s choice in horse breeding. At the end of my last year in engineering school, I joined Sutralis to support the sales development of ICC Brazil in France, and to realize my master’s thesis on the horse market opportunities for ICC in France. Finally, after my degree, I continued working with ICC as a sales support engineer on the European market.

Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Agriculture polyculture élevage
Nutrition animale
Travail en équipe
Anglais

Entreprises

  • ICC BRAZIL - European technical supervisor

    2015 - maintenant Technical support for distributors and customers in Europe
    Development on the French market

  • ICC YEAST - BRAZIL - Sales Engineer Junior France - Master Thesis

    2015 - 2015 Prospection on the French market, technical support for customers in France
    Master thesis on the horse feed market

  • HARLEY-DAVIDSON VALENCIENNES - Vendeuse conseil

    2014 - 2015 Emploi étudiant 8h/ semaine (samedi)

    Accueil clients, conseil vente des équipements (vêtements, chaussures, casques, gants, etx.), hôtesse de caisse, agencement du magasin, gestion des stocks, gestion de la page Facebook de la concession

  • HARAS DE DOUAI, GENES DIFFUSION - Stage Assistant Ingénieur

    2013 - 2013 Manipulation des juments pour les inséminations, aide aux soins vétérinaires, travail de routine au Haras.

    Réalisation d'une étude sous la tutelle du responsable commercial du Haras (Dominique Baganas) : "Jeune étalon ou étalon confirmé : Quel choix adopter ?"

  • ROSS HOUSE EQUESTRIAN CENTRE - IRELAND - Young horses Rider / Show-jumping Groom

    2012 - 2012 Breaking-in and management of young horses
    Management of national and international show-jumpings preparation (logistic and material)
    Groom responsibilities at the shows
    Routine work in the yard

Formations

