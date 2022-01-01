Agathe CHAINE

Graduated from Groupe ISA Lille since 2015 as an Agronomical Engineer specialized in livestock production, I did several internships and jobs around Agriculture and Commerce. I started to work as a sales adviser during my studies at Norauto and then Harley-Davidson, where I have learned the basis of commerce and customer relationship. At the end of my second year of graduate studies, after few periods in farms, I went to Ireland with my horse where I worked 6 months in a competition and sales yard: Ross House Equestrian Centre. I was in charge of young horses’ management and show-jumping preparation. That led me to improve my english and my knowledge about horses. Two years later, I did a 2 months-internship at Gènes Diffusion, international group leader in animal genetic. As an engineer assistant, I have written a small thesis about stallion’s choice in horse breeding. At the end of my last year in engineering school, I joined Sutralis to support the sales development of ICC Brazil in France, and to realize my master’s thesis on the horse market opportunities for ICC in France. Finally, after my degree, I continued working with ICC as a sales support engineer on the European market.



Mes compétences :

Agriculture

Agriculture polyculture élevage

Nutrition animale

Travail en équipe

Anglais