Agathe NOREL

PARIS

En résumé

Student at Euromed Management / Kedge Business School ( Marseille, France).

Currently in an exchange university in Istanbul (Koç university) i'm looking for an internship at the end of january

i am ready to get involved and offer my competencies :
- Flexible, pro-active
- Team work
- Multidisciplinary and adaptability
-English fluency, french as mother tongue.

You can contact me on this mail adress : agathe.norel@kedgebs.com

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Outlook
Management
Marketing
Email marketing
Webmarketing
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Sarenza - Web Marketing Assistant

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 - CRM animation for Belgium (emailing, planification, reporting)
    - Website animation: Slider, header, URL
    - Animation of social media, writing blog posts; social media reporting
    - Recruitment of fashion blog for SEO goal and establish partnership
    - Online acquisition ( facebook campaigns)
    - Benchmark of competitors

  • SeLoger.com - Marketing Project assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2014 - Develop event and campaigns in order to increase customer base
    - Manage customer communication on and off line
    - Competitive Intelligence
    - Analyse campaign effectiveness
    - Participation for lauching new Internet product
    - Maintain and update sales support

  • Yves Saint Laurent - Presenter for Yves Saint Laurent

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Foncia - Estate Agent

    Antony 2012 - 2012

  • Project Leader in the Association SimONU - Project leader

    2012 - 2013 SimONU is a student project of 20 persons involved in spreading United Nations values at Euromed Management.

    As the project leader of SimONU :
    -Management of 20 persons
    -Coordination of internal and external partners
    -Meet professionals
    -Communication around the project
    -Raise funds for our project
    -Organization of 3 United Nations Simulation ( 300 participant)
    -Participation to Model United Nations (Paris, Washington, London, New York)

    Paris Model United Nations 2012:
    - UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
    - 200 students from European Universities
    - Subject: Taking measures towards Nuclear Disarmament
    - 4 awards for the SimONU team: Outstanding Delegation Award, 2 Distinguished Delegation Award, Friendly Delegation Award

    NMUN Washington DC 2012 :
    - 600 students from worldwide universities
    - 2 awards for the SimONU team: Distinguished Delegation Award and Peer Award

    Youth European Summit London 2013:
    - 180 participants from European universities
    - 11 awards for the SimONU team: 2 Best Speeches / 3 Best Diplomatic Skills / 3 Outstanding Delegation / 2 Distinguished Delegation / 1 Honorable Delegation

    NMUN New York 2013: the biggest National Model United Nations in the world
    - 5000 participants from universities all over the world
    - SimONU team present in 7 comitees: Economic commission for Africa, Human rights Council, General Assembly 1 & 3 / United Nations Conference for Trade and Development / Peacekeeping council, International Atomic Energy Agency
    - 4 awards: 2 Position Paper Awards, Peer delegation award, Distinguished delegation award

    http://simonu.fr/

