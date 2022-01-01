Student at Euromed Management / Kedge Business School ( Marseille, France).
Currently in an exchange university in Istanbul (Koç university) i'm looking for an internship at the end of january
i am ready to get involved and offer my competencies :
- Flexible, pro-active
- Team work
- Multidisciplinary and adaptability
-English fluency, french as mother tongue.
You can contact me on this mail adress : agathe.norel@kedgebs.com
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Outlook
Management
Marketing
Email marketing
Webmarketing
Microsoft Office