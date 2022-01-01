Menu

Agathe VERGER

En résumé

With 10 years of experience in both technical and business areas, I faced challenging and global positions that allowed me to develop self-reliance and strong autonomy in an international environment.
Human-focused with a technical mindset, I use to coordinate innovative projects, acting as a bridge between the R&D and the market, and conduct new product implementation, technical support and trainings. I make use of my social skills to create strong and trustful relationships in a cross functional environment. With a career through various industrial areas, mainly in the chemical and high demanding automotive sectors, and being naturally curious, I am very flexible and I am a quick learner.
Passionated by innovation, new technologies, social interaction and communication topics, my aim is to focus my career on leadership and management positions.

Currently looking for job opportunities, feel free to contact me at agathe.verger@gmail.com.

Mes compétences :
International business development
Training
Innovation
Négociation
Technical sales
Automotive
Team building
Chemistry

Entreprises

  • FICOSA - Barcelona, Spain - Global Business Development Manager ADAS

    2017 - 2020 - Define the global business development strategy for the ADAS B.U. (Automotive vision systems), identify, select and develop the new key customers
    - Manage innovative projects with all international customers (OEMs), and transmit their needs internally in order to constantly adapt and define the product roadmap
    - Drive with the customers the product definition developing prototypes in collaboration with the R&D
    - Lead the project negotiation and closure until the SOP
    - Define new region growing plan according to the global strategy (China & USA)

  • Hutchinson - Product Manager - Resident in Jaguar Land Rover Engineering center, Coventry, U.K.

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Product manager in the Cooling Systems BU :
    - Drive, plan and coordinate the product definition and validation from the RFQ phase to the production: manage day-to-day operational aspects working closely with relevant stake holders to ensure effective and efficient definition and implementation of the product
    - Assign responsibilities in a cross functional and international environment in order to define and document the technical proposal and ensure its industrial feasibility
    - Evaluate customer needs and specifications, to define the product development strategy
    - Lead the technical reviews associated to the RFQ submission
    - Monitor and track the project status to provide technical support during serial life

  • TESA SE - Innovation Project Manager | KAM Automotive BU

    2013 - 2016 - Manage key projects acting as the interface between tesa R&D and automotive tier 1 customers (Faurecia, Grupo Antolin, Treves, St Gobain, Autoliv, Dourdin…) focusing on interior mounting and design applications according to OEM specifications, dealing with various material properties and polarity (plastics, leather, metal, tissues, coatings, surface treatments…)
    - Provide technical support for new products implementation in customer plants, adjusting the product design and application tools
    - Analyse full customer process, define and lead optimizations and productivity improvment, related to requirements such as light weighting, VOC reduction, lighting system, decorative trims or new material implementation...
    - Identify the value chain in collaboration with global teams
    - Prepare and provide technical trainings internally and externally
    - Main success : opening of two new international accounts introducing the new CIMT product into the regional market

  • TESA SE - Application Engineer

    2011 - 2013 - Interface between R&D and production in Germany, and the sales team and customers in France: technical support for fixation and mounting applications in automotive, aeronautic, military, renewable energies…
    - Define the best product solution combining backing (PET, PP, PE, PVC, cloth,...) with appropriate adhesive mass (acrylic or rubber based polymer) to meet customer specifications in term of temperature resistance, abrasion, elongation, process,...
    - Drive the studies of cutting product concepts with european partners
    - Build and lead the internal & external technical trainings
    - Main success : Technical training to the complete regional distribution chanel, and successful introduction of the new ACXplus product line assortment

