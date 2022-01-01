With 10 years of experience in both technical and business areas, I faced challenging and global positions that allowed me to develop self-reliance and strong autonomy in an international environment.

Human-focused with a technical mindset, I use to coordinate innovative projects, acting as a bridge between the R&D and the market, and conduct new product implementation, technical support and trainings. I make use of my social skills to create strong and trustful relationships in a cross functional environment. With a career through various industrial areas, mainly in the chemical and high demanding automotive sectors, and being naturally curious, I am very flexible and I am a quick learner.

Passionated by innovation, new technologies, social interaction and communication topics, my aim is to focus my career on leadership and management positions.



Currently looking for job opportunities, feel free to contact me at agathe.verger@gmail.com.



Mes compétences :

International business development

Training

Innovation

Négociation

Technical sales

Automotive

Team building

Chemistry