Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Aimal MOHAMED
Aimal MOHAMED
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Infomil
- Technicien informatique
Toulouse
2014 - maintenant
Ozitem
- Technicien systèmes et réseaux
Levallois-Perret
2012 - 2014
Générale de santé
- Technicien informatique
Paris
2010 - 2012
Formations
CERFAL Montsouris
Paris
2010 - 2012
Bts informatique de gestion
Réseau
Ali Abdallah AHAMED
Claudine CASTAN
Equipe Recrutement ALTEN NORD
Equipe Recrutement LCL
Equipe Recrutement DALKIA
Eugénie GOARIN
Julien BOUCHER
Marie-Laure ALLAIN
Philippe CAROFF
Stephane POIGNANT
