Alain CAVIGGIA

BRUXELLES

The Impact is a small communications agency specialized in video and photography. But we also provide a multitude of other services to develop campaigns that are not limited to a single format because every business is unique and deserves a solution that is equally so. Our mission is meant to be "low-cost" providing effective communication solutions to brands and businesses of all sizes.

Art
Commercial
Créative
Creative Director
DIRECTOR
Events
Marketing
Viral marketing

  • Impact-Studio.lu - Creative Director

    2019 - maintenant Impact Studio , est une petite agence aux grandes idées qui se veut flexible, soucieuse des résultats de ses propositions et avec des prix abordables qui ne nuisent pas à la qualité de ses créations. Elle permet ainsi aux petites entreprises et Start-up de pouvoir communiquer sans se ruiner.
    Impact Studio se positionne comme une agence spécialisée dans la communication visuelle et audiovisuelle. Mais nous avons la capacité de vous proposer bien plus encore.
    Impact Studio n'est pas une autre agence de plus dans la longue liste de prestataires de la communication, c'est une agence unique qui se veut une alternative créative à ce que vous trouvez actuellement sur le marché.

  • http://www.pivott.world - Creative Director

    2018 - 2019

  • Vous sa - Art Director / Concepteur / Digital

    2015 - 2017

  • Freelance - Digital Creative Consultant

    2012 - 2015

  • Emakina - Concepteur / Créatif publicitaire Digital

    2009 - 2012

  • Cherry and Cake - Creative Director and Co-Founder

    2006 - 2009

  • ByTheWay advertainment - Creative partner

    2004 - 2006

  • 10 Antwerp agency - Creative

    2004 - 2004

  • Ogilvy - 360° creative

    Paris 2002 - 2004

  • Grey - Creative event / Brand Activation

    2000 - 2002

  • Saatchi&Saatchi Brussels - Graphic produceur & Event Conceptor

    1997 - 2000

Pas de formation renseignée

