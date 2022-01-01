Menu

Alain CHOQUET

PARIS LA DEFENSE

Entreprises

  • Visteon - Marketing Senior Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2010 - maintenant

  • Visteon - Research & Innovation Senior Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2007 - 2010 In charge of new technologies development for car interiors World Wide applications.
    4 innovations launched in production within 4 years
    1 innovation awarded by the SPE org in 2010 ( http://www.reliableplant.com/Read/27404/Visteon-automotive-innovation-award )
    Several patents
    Many conferences, articles and tech shows
    15 people

  • Visteon - Industrial Design Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2003 - 2006 Leader of the 2 European styling studios UK & France
    6 people 4 nationalities
    I've open the French Technical Center Design Studio in 2004
    In charge of the EU OEM's Styling link & concept cars development

  • Visteon - Product Marketing Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 1999 - 2006 Product Market Expert: Instrument panel, Console and Door panels
    Communication
    Business pursuit support

  • Plastic Omnium - Product Marketing Manager

    Levallois-Perret 1994 - 1999 Product Strategy WW
    Interior Product division

