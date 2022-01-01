Alain CHOQUET

PARIS LA DEFENSE2007 - 2010In charge of new technologies development for car interiors World Wide applications.
4 innovations launched in production within 4 years
1 innovation awarded by the SPE org in 2010 ( http://www.reliableplant.com/Read/27404/Visteon-automotive-innovation-award )
Several patents
Many conferences, articles and tech shows
15 people
Visteon
- Industrial Design Manager
PARIS LA DEFENSE2003 - 2006Leader of the 2 European styling studios UK & France
6 people 4 nationalities
I've open the French Technical Center Design Studio in 2004
In charge of the EU OEM's Styling link & concept cars development
Visteon
- Product Marketing Manager
PARIS LA DEFENSE1999 - 2006Product Market Expert: Instrument panel, Console and Door panels
Communication
Business pursuit support