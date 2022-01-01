Menu

Alain CLO

MEUDON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Meudon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

* Currently focusing on Research Projects Developments, and
Business Developments and
Innovative Software Environments for HPC applications
and Petaflops Configurations

From Research to Economics : MultiPhysics, MultiScale and MultiComputing

This is the followup continuation of the DeepDive Discovery into the Wonders of Middle East.
It is also a come back to my first professional life as a scientist in the mid eighties.
Programming and Computing Abstractions with a specific focus on
-1 Teaching and Publishing Scientific Computing Results
-2 Accelerating the Research Cycle Using Computing
-3 Scientific Computing Good Practices
-4 Assets leading to Economics (local and global)

Research-Publications-Teaching to Students and Researchers

Hybrid Computing x86-GPU-IntelPhi
Hybrid Programming MPI-OpenMP-OpenACC
N-Body Problems - ElectroMagnetics
Fluid/Chemistry Combustion
DSL for HPC Stencils OpenMP/OpenACC/OpenCL automated generation

MultiPhysics MultiScale MultiComputing
Building of a platform covering all cycles :
Modelling-Simulation-Experiments-Inverse Problem
Meshing-Discretization-Assemblage-Solvers-Visualization ..
for Mechanics-Crack Propagation, Reservoir Simulation-PorousMedia



2010-now : King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Saudi - IT/HPC/Research Projects and Business Development

2008-2009 Consultant in HPC and e-Government

2001-2007 SUN MICROSYSTEMS : Sales Development Director « Government/Corp » - EMEA / LATAM / APAC

1997-2001 SUN MICROSYSTEMS : Sales Development in Supercomputing within Finance, Defense and Education markets

1995-1997 SCHLUMBERGER/SMITHS : Paris,Array
Software Development Manager of the Data Processing Group

1992-1994 KENDALL SQUARE RESEARCH, Paris.
1989-1992 CONVEX/HP SUPERCOMPUTER, Paris.
Technical Manager in charge of SuperComputer Sales

1987-1989 ELF-AQUITAINE/TOTAL, Paris,Array
Geophysicist, Engineer in Finite Element Modeling
1988-1989 Visiting Scientist at EARTH RESOURCES LAB – M.I.T, Cambridge, USA,Array
· Research in Wave Propagation in Heterogeneous Media, Earth Modeling with Pr. Nafi Toksoz.

1987 SIMECSOL, Paris
1984-1986 CGG (Compagnie Générale de Géophysique), Paris,Array
Geophysicist, Engineer in Soil Mechanics

Mes compétences :
Market and Business Development
High Performance Computing
Data Analysis
Scientific Computing

Entreprises

  • KAUST -King Abdullah University of Science and Technology - Responsable Interface Recherche et IT - Developpmemnt sur GPU - Business Developpement en Middle Eas

    2010 - maintenant Directeur des Applications Scientifiques
    Recherche, Enseignement et Développement économique
    Développement sur nouvelles plateformes
    Développement économique en Moyen Orient

  • Sun Microsystems - Business Development Director

    Santa Clara 1997 - 2009 Corporate Industry Sales Development Director
    Sun Microsystems
    (Public Company; 10,001 or more employees; Information Technology and Services industry)

    June 1997 — Present (10 years 4 months)

    Corporate Industry Office - Public Sector - Petroleum - Finance
    - Currently Manages eGovernment Public Sector Sales Development and Knowledge and Community
    - Sales Development in Finance - Risk Management with Algorithmics/Murex and Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
    - Sales Developement in Manufacturing and Petroleum

  • Schlumberger - Chef de Projet

    Paris 1995 - 1997 Project Manager
    Schlumberger / Smiths
    (Public Company; 10,001 or more employees; Airlines/Aviation industry)

    January 1995 — June 1997 (2 years 6 months)

    Project Manager of SW development for Explosives Automatic
    Detection in Airport Luggages
    Team Management 13 people
    High Performance Computing
    Algorithmics
    Graphics
    Real Time

  • Convex - Ingénieur Avant Vente

    1989 - 1995 Sales Development
    Kendall Square Research
    (Public Company; 201-500 employees; Information Technology and Services industry)

    September 1992 — December 1994 (2 years 4 months)

    HPC Sales Dev - Benchmarks - Customer Services at INRIA

    Senior Software Engineer
    CONVEX
    (Public Company; 1001-5000 employees; Computer Hardware industry)

    December 1989 — September 1992 (2 years 10 months)

    HPC Sales Development, Benchmarks

  • Total - Geophysicien

    COURBEVOIE 1984 - 1989 Visiting Scientist
    MIT
    (Educational Institution; 501-1000 employees; Research industry)

    November 1988 — December 1989 (1 year 2 months)

    Geophysics : Wave propagation, seismics, earthquake modeling
    Parallel Computing on CM2, NCube, BBN
    at MIT - Earth Resources Lab

    Geophysicist
    TOTAL
    (Public Company; 5001-10,000 employees; Oil & Energy industry)

    June 1984 — December 1988 (4 years 7 months)

    Geophysicist
    Seicmic Field Engineer, Oil and Water propection
    Reservoir Modelling
    Structure / Finite Element Modelling
    at TOTAL (Elf Aquitaine) but also
    Compagnie Générale de Géophysique
    SIMECSOL
    Compagnie Prospection Géophysique Francaise

Formations

Réseau