* Currently focusing on Research Projects Developments, and
Business Developments and
Innovative Software Environments for HPC applications
and Petaflops Configurations
From Research to Economics : MultiPhysics, MultiScale and MultiComputing
This is the followup continuation of the DeepDive Discovery into the Wonders of Middle East.
It is also a come back to my first professional life as a scientist in the mid eighties.
Programming and Computing Abstractions with a specific focus on
-1 Teaching and Publishing Scientific Computing Results
-2 Accelerating the Research Cycle Using Computing
-3 Scientific Computing Good Practices
-4 Assets leading to Economics (local and global)
Research-Publications-Teaching to Students and Researchers
Hybrid Computing x86-GPU-IntelPhi
Hybrid Programming MPI-OpenMP-OpenACC
N-Body Problems - ElectroMagnetics
Fluid/Chemistry Combustion
DSL for HPC Stencils OpenMP/OpenACC/OpenCL automated generation
MultiPhysics MultiScale MultiComputing
Building of a platform covering all cycles :
Modelling-Simulation-Experiments-Inverse Problem
Meshing-Discretization-Assemblage-Solvers-Visualization ..
for Mechanics-Crack Propagation, Reservoir Simulation-PorousMedia
2010-now : King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Saudi - IT/HPC/Research Projects and Business Development
2008-2009 Consultant in HPC and e-Government
2001-2007 SUN MICROSYSTEMS : Sales Development Director « Government/Corp » - EMEA / LATAM / APAC
1997-2001 SUN MICROSYSTEMS : Sales Development in Supercomputing within Finance, Defense and Education markets
1995-1997 SCHLUMBERGER/SMITHS : Paris,Array
Software Development Manager of the Data Processing Group
1992-1994 KENDALL SQUARE RESEARCH, Paris.
1989-1992 CONVEX/HP SUPERCOMPUTER, Paris.
Technical Manager in charge of SuperComputer Sales
1987-1989 ELF-AQUITAINE/TOTAL, Paris,Array
Geophysicist, Engineer in Finite Element Modeling
1988-1989 Visiting Scientist at EARTH RESOURCES LAB – M.I.T, Cambridge, USA,Array
· Research in Wave Propagation in Heterogeneous Media, Earth Modeling with Pr. Nafi Toksoz.
1987 SIMECSOL, Paris
1984-1986 CGG (Compagnie Générale de Géophysique), Paris,Array
Geophysicist, Engineer in Soil Mechanics
Mes compétences :
Market and Business Development
High Performance Computing
Data Analysis
Scientific Computing