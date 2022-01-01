* Currently focusing on Research Projects Developments, and

Business Developments and

Innovative Software Environments for HPC applications

and Petaflops Configurations



From Research to Economics : MultiPhysics, MultiScale and MultiComputing



This is the followup continuation of the DeepDive Discovery into the Wonders of Middle East.

It is also a come back to my first professional life as a scientist in the mid eighties.

Programming and Computing Abstractions with a specific focus on

-1 Teaching and Publishing Scientific Computing Results

-2 Accelerating the Research Cycle Using Computing

-3 Scientific Computing Good Practices

-4 Assets leading to Economics (local and global)



Research-Publications-Teaching to Students and Researchers



Hybrid Computing x86-GPU-IntelPhi

Hybrid Programming MPI-OpenMP-OpenACC

N-Body Problems - ElectroMagnetics

Fluid/Chemistry Combustion

DSL for HPC Stencils OpenMP/OpenACC/OpenCL automated generation



MultiPhysics MultiScale MultiComputing

Building of a platform covering all cycles :

Modelling-Simulation-Experiments-Inverse Problem

Meshing-Discretization-Assemblage-Solvers-Visualization ..

for Mechanics-Crack Propagation, Reservoir Simulation-PorousMedia







2010-now : King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Saudi - IT/HPC/Research Projects and Business Development



2008-2009 Consultant in HPC and e-Government



2001-2007 SUN MICROSYSTEMS : Sales Development Director « Government/Corp » - EMEA / LATAM / APAC



1997-2001 SUN MICROSYSTEMS : Sales Development in Supercomputing within Finance, Defense and Education markets



1995-1997 SCHLUMBERGER/SMITHS : Paris,Array

Software Development Manager of the Data Processing Group



1992-1994 KENDALL SQUARE RESEARCH, Paris.

1989-1992 CONVEX/HP SUPERCOMPUTER, Paris.

Technical Manager in charge of SuperComputer Sales



1987-1989 ELF-AQUITAINE/TOTAL, Paris,Array

Geophysicist, Engineer in Finite Element Modeling

1988-1989 Visiting Scientist at EARTH RESOURCES LAB – M.I.T, Cambridge, USA,Array

· Research in Wave Propagation in Heterogeneous Media, Earth Modeling with Pr. Nafi Toksoz.



1987 SIMECSOL, Paris

1984-1986 CGG (Compagnie Générale de Géophysique), Paris,Array

Geophysicist, Engineer in Soil Mechanics



Mes compétences :

Market and Business Development

High Performance Computing

Data Analysis

Scientific Computing