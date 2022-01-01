Alain DALMAU

Regional software executive with experience in both large and entrepreneurial technology-oriented organizations. Strong focus on sales and operations.



A successful 20 years career of technology sales leadership in the areas of complex software solutions, for mission critical projects. With different roles in sales management and operation management to run fast growing and quarterly driven businesses.



Significant and multicultural experience with an excellent track record in building and developing regional and local operations across EMEA. Hiring and leading sales, field marketing, pre-sales and consulting team.