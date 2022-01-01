Menu

Alain DALMAU

PARIS

Regional software executive with experience in both large and entrepreneurial technology-oriented organizations. Strong focus on sales and operations.

A successful 20 years career of technology sales leadership in the areas of complex software solutions, for mission critical projects. With different roles in sales management and operation management to run fast growing and quarterly driven businesses.

Significant and multicultural experience with an excellent track record in building and developing regional and local operations across EMEA. Hiring and leading sales, field marketing, pre-sales and consulting team.

  • Trifacta - Vice Président région S-EMEA

    2017 - maintenant Trifacta est un éditeur de logiciels spécialisé dans l'exploration et la préparation des données. Trifacta permet aux utilisateurs des lignes de métiers (Analystes métiers, Data Ingénieurs...) de préparer leurs données de manière simple et intuitive à des fins de data visualisation ou d’analyse prédictive.

  • RapidMiner - Big Data / Plateforme d'analyse prédictive - Vice Président région EMEA

    2015 - 2016

  • Tibco Software - Division LogLogic - Systèmes de Sécurité - Vice Président Région EMEA

    La Défense 2013 - 2015 TIBCO Software a été acquis par Vista Equity Partners en décembre 2014

  • Tibco Software - Division DataSynpase - Cloud Computing et Grid Computing - Vice Président région EMEA

    2011 - 2013

  • DataSynapse - Cloud Computing et Grid Computing - Directeur Europe Continentale

    2009 - 2011 DataSynapse a été acheté par TIBCO Software en septembre 2009

  • DataSynapse - Cloud Computing et Grid Computing - Directeur Europe du Sud

    2004 - 2009

  • Business Vision France - Country Manager France

    Bondy 2000 - 2004

  • Efront - Executive Director

    Paris 1999 - 2000

