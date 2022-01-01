Menu

Alexandra JACQUET

PARIS 5

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Expérimentation
Expérimentation Animale
Immunologie
Oncologie
Pharmacologie

Entreprises

  • Institut Curie - Oncology Clinical Trials Monitoring

    PARIS 5 2014 - maintenant

  • Laboratoire de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies - Oncology in vivo pre-clinical studies monitoring

    2009 - 2013 Oncology
    Monoclonal antibody
    Pre-clinical in vivo pharmacology
    Mouse cancer models

    PTI (Pharmaceutical Training International) Pharmaceutical Executive Mini-MBA, “Introduction to PK” training course on the 10th May 2011

  • Université Paris V - Vacataire - Enseignements Biologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire TD 1ere année de médecine

    2007 - 2009 Molecular and cellular biology
    Bioenergetic
    Biochemistry
    Enzymology
    Allostery

  • Doctorante, Laboratoire Immunité et Cancer, Institut Curie - Etudiante/Chercheur

    2005 - 2009 Basic and applied immunology
    Anti-tumor immunity and immunotherapy
    CD4 T lymphocyte
    Oncogene and suppressor gene
    Spontaneous and inducible mouse models of cancer
    Development of new mouse models to monitored antitumor immune response

    Works:

    Blood. 2008 Aug 15;112(4):1249-58. Epub 2008 Jun 6.
    Helft J, Jacquet A, Joncker NT, Grandjean I, Dorothée G, Kissenpfennig A, Malissen B, Matzinger P, Lantz O.
    Antigen-specific T-T interactions regulate CD4 T-cell expansion.

    Cancer Res. 2006 May 15;66(10):5443-51.
    Joncker NT, Helft J (2), Jacquet A (2), Premel V, Lantz O.
    Intratumor CD4 T-cell accumulation requires stronger priming than for expansion and lymphokine secretion.

    Collaborative works:

    Cancer Res. 2009 Aug 15;69(16):6590-7.
    Terme M, Mignot G, Ullrich E, Bonmort M, Minard-Colin V, Jacquet A, Schultze JL, Kroemer G, Leclerc C, Chaput N, Zitvogel L.
    The dendritic cell-like functions of IFN-producing killer dendritic cells reside in the CD11b+ subset and are licensed by tumor cells.

    J Immunol. 2010 Jun 11.
    Kitamura H, Sedlik C, Jacquet A, Zaragoza B, Dusseaux M, Premel V, Sastre-Garau X, Lantz O.
    Long Peptide Vaccination Can Lead to Lethality through CD4+ T Cell-Mediated Cytokine Storm.

  • Laboratoire d'Oncologie, SANOFI-AVENTIS - Stagiaire

    2004 - 2005 Oncology
    Monoclonal antibody
    Chemotherapy
    Preclinical and in vivo pharmacology
    Mouse cancer models

  • Laboratoire d'Endocrinologie, PARIS 6 - Stagiaire

    2003 - 2004

  • Laboratoire d'e Physiologie Rénale, Institut des Cordeliers - Stagiaire

    2001 - 2003

Formations

