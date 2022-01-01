Alexandra JACQUET

Doctorante, Laboratoire Immunité et Cancer, Institut Curie
- Etudiante/Chercheur
2005 - 2009
Basic and applied immunology
Anti-tumor immunity and immunotherapy
CD4 T lymphocyte
Oncogene and suppressor gene
Spontaneous and inducible mouse models of cancer
Development of new mouse models to monitored antitumor immune response
Works:
Blood. 2008 Aug 15;112(4):1249-58. Epub 2008 Jun 6.
Helft J, Jacquet A, Joncker NT, Grandjean I, Dorothée G, Kissenpfennig A, Malissen B, Matzinger P, Lantz O.
Antigen-specific T-T interactions regulate CD4 T-cell expansion.
Cancer Res. 2006 May 15;66(10):5443-51.
Joncker NT, Helft J (2), Jacquet A (2), Premel V, Lantz O.
Intratumor CD4 T-cell accumulation requires stronger priming than for expansion and lymphokine secretion.
Collaborative works:
Cancer Res. 2009 Aug 15;69(16):6590-7.
Terme M, Mignot G, Ullrich E, Bonmort M, Minard-Colin V, Jacquet A, Schultze JL, Kroemer G, Leclerc C, Chaput N, Zitvogel L.
The dendritic cell-like functions of IFN-producing killer dendritic cells reside in the CD11b+ subset and are licensed by tumor cells.
J Immunol. 2010 Jun 11.
Kitamura H, Sedlik C, Jacquet A, Zaragoza B, Dusseaux M, Premel V, Sastre-Garau X, Lantz O.
Long Peptide Vaccination Can Lead to Lethality through CD4+ T Cell-Mediated Cytokine Storm.