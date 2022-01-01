Retail
Alexandra MOUZET
Alexandra MOUZET
Geox France
Responsable magasin
BORDEAUX
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Internet
Management
Entreprises
Geox France
- Responsable magasin
Commercial |
2019 - 2020
Du Bruit Dans La Cuisine
- Responsable
SAINT JACQUES DE LA LANDE
2019 - 2019
DU BRUIT DANS LA CUISINE
- Responsable adjoint
SAINT JACQUES DE LA LANDE
2015 - 2019
Somewhere
- Responsable magasin
2013 - 2015
Somewhere
- Responsable adjointe magasin
2013 - 2015
Pink Star
- Commerciale
2012 - 2013
Nature et decouvertes
- Responsable adjoint de magasin
Toussus-le-Noble
2003 - 2011
Formations
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Pessac
1997 - 2003
Réseau
Aurélien TURRET
Camelot GUILLAUME
Filip RANDJELOVIC
Garance DELEDALLE-BOUQUILLON
Hélène ECHEBERRIA
Laurence MOLLIER
Nathalie GODELE
Pauline AUBINEAU
Romain MARQUIS
Xavier DE CHAVIGNY