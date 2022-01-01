Retail
Alexandre BORRELL
Alexandre BORRELL
Transports A.BLANC
Chef d'entreprise
Valence
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Transports A.BLANC
- Chef d'entreprise
Direction générale | Valence (16460)
2016 - maintenant
A.BLANC
- Responsable exploitation
2016 - maintenant
Formations
ECF (Valence)
Valence
2002 - 2002
Permis C + EC + FIMO
Passage du permis poids lourd
Groupe Promotrans
Lyon
2000 - 2002
Attestations capacités transports, commissionnaires, voyageurs.
Groupe Promotrans
Lyon (69000)
2000 - 2002
BTS Transport et Logistique
Réseau
Cedric RANSEAU
Cyril FUMEY
Delphine BARREL
Edwige BERNARD
Eric HEURTEBIZE
Fanny MICHELET
Nathalie SAINT BONNET
Olivier DOYAT
Peronnet (lebreton) MAGALI
Rodolphe VIRIEU
