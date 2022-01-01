Menu

Alexandre DUJONCQUOY

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

CFA level 1,2,3

Mes compétences :
Modélisation
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Exane BNP Paribas - Equity Analyst - French Midcaps at Exane

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Analysing companies’ markets and its positioning within these markets
    Modelling companies’ future revenues and costs
    Valuing the companies
    Meeting with companies’ management to understand and challenge their strategy

  • J.P. Morgan - Leverage Finance

    2009 - 2009 Fully implicated in a High Yield bond issue for a pharmaceutical company
    Modelled different financing / LBO / acquisition scenarios for various companies
    Research and analysis of various companies’ debt structure and comparables

  • Antin Infrastructure Partners - Investment team

    2008 - 2009 Participated to the acquisition of a major European port operator
    Analysis of the company’s key assets, growth drivers and risks
    Reviewing and synthesising markets and financial due diligences
    Analysing potential investments in various industries (transports, energy, telecoms

Formations

Réseau