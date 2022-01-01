Alexandre DUJONCQUOY

Exane BNP Paribas
- Equity Analyst - French Midcaps at Exane
Paris2011 - maintenantAnalysing companies’ markets and its positioning within these markets
Modelling companies’ future revenues and costs
Valuing the companies
Meeting with companies’ management to understand and challenge their strategy
J.P. Morgan
- Leverage Finance
2009 - 2009Fully implicated in a High Yield bond issue for a pharmaceutical company
Modelled different financing / LBO / acquisition scenarios for various companies
Research and analysis of various companies’ debt structure and comparables
Antin Infrastructure Partners
- Investment team
2008 - 2009Participated to the acquisition of a major European port operator
Analysis of the company’s key assets, growth drivers and risks
Reviewing and synthesising markets and financial due diligences
Analysing potential investments in various industries (transports, energy, telecoms