Menu

Alexandre ' DUTAMBY

Saint-Denis

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Pecq dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SIEMENS - Controleur Financier R&D

    Saint-Denis maintenant Support R&D Management to drive business and ensure financial control (R&D budget ? 50M, 300 Project s)

    * Responsible for monthly reporting of R&D activity for site of Rambouillet and Sophia to local and group level.

    * Liaised with cost center owner to control and analyze variances,

    * Provide to program manager and project business performance and input to achieve target.

    * Maintained SAP-PS module and managed implementation as key-user for R&D.

  • PUBLICIS GROUPE - Groupe Controleur Financier

    Paris maintenant Managed reporting and consolidation of one of the largest Publcis brand.
    Retail revenue of controlled brand (? 890M, 177 agencies in 57 countries)
    * Responsible for financial reporting of Leo Burnett worldwide (Actual, Budget, Rolling forecast)

    * Oversee financial reporting compliance to group procedures in accordance with French GAAP, and statutory accounting requirements,

    * Transversal financial analysis on Organic Growth and Bonuses to Group CFO,

    * Liaised with local CFO to control and analyze variances,
    * Provide top management input to improve future financial performance and assess the adequacy of financial controls.

  • THE WALT DISNEY CIE FRANCE - Senior Finance Analyst

    maintenant Managed finance reporting and royalty and copyright information music business units of French local office. Retail Revenue : ($120M)

    * Implemented controlling and reporting for vertically integrated business,
    * Managed monthly reporting (forecasts, Actual, Budget)
    * Secured and automated royalty payment to third party,

  • BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP - Financial analyst

    maintenant Managed financial and royalty of RCA label in a music major company, Retail Revenue (200 MF)

    * Managed monthly reporting,
    * Participated in preparation of budget,
    * Developed specific financial analysis,
    * Managed royalty process for French RCA agreement (1200 agreements)

  • THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY - Finance Manager

    Chessy maintenant Managed finance department for consumer products (Music) in Europe, Middle East & Africa.
    Retail Revenue ($300M)

    * Implemented European reporting structure
    * Work with operations and finance managers in local offices to ensure performance and growth in records businesses,
    * Provided financial analysis on all new deals and renegotiations, liaising with third party to deal royalty conditions,
    * Managed third party audit, identifying risk areas on license and distribution agreement,
    * Liaised with IS to ensure that appropriate systems are developed and maintained,

    * Coaching and reviewing work of team members to ensure quality of output,
    * Managed implementation of SAP for Music line of business

  • UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT - Group Cost Controller Mgr

    Rennes 2007 - maintenant

  • WORLD FREIGHT COMPANY - Finance Controller

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau