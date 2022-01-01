Alexandre ' DUTAMBY

Saint-DenismaintenantSupport R&D Management to drive business and ensure financial control (R&D budget ? 50M, 300 Project s)
* Responsible for monthly reporting of R&D activity for site of Rambouillet and Sophia to local and group level.
* Liaised with cost center owner to control and analyze variances,
* Provide to program manager and project business performance and input to achieve target.
* Maintained SAP-PS module and managed implementation as key-user for R&D.
PUBLICIS GROUPE
- Groupe Controleur Financier
ParismaintenantManaged reporting and consolidation of one of the largest Publcis brand.
Retail revenue of controlled brand (? 890M, 177 agencies in 57 countries)
* Responsible for financial reporting of Leo Burnett worldwide (Actual, Budget, Rolling forecast)
* Oversee financial reporting compliance to group procedures in accordance with French GAAP, and statutory accounting requirements,
* Transversal financial analysis on Organic Growth and Bonuses to Group CFO,
* Liaised with local CFO to control and analyze variances,
* Provide top management input to improve future financial performance and assess the adequacy of financial controls.
THE WALT DISNEY CIE FRANCE
- Senior Finance Analyst
maintenantManaged finance reporting and royalty and copyright information music business units of French local office. Retail Revenue : ($120M)
* Implemented controlling and reporting for vertically integrated business,
* Managed monthly reporting (forecasts, Actual, Budget)
* Secured and automated royalty payment to third party,
BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP
- Financial analyst
maintenantManaged financial and royalty of RCA label in a music major company, Retail Revenue (200 MF)
* Managed monthly reporting,
* Participated in preparation of budget,
* Developed specific financial analysis,
* Managed royalty process for French RCA agreement (1200 agreements)
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
- Finance Manager
ChessymaintenantManaged finance department for consumer products (Music) in Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Retail Revenue ($300M)
* Implemented European reporting structure
* Work with operations and finance managers in local offices to ensure performance and growth in records businesses,
* Provided financial analysis on all new deals and renegotiations, liaising with third party to deal royalty conditions,
* Managed third party audit, identifying risk areas on license and distribution agreement,
* Liaised with IS to ensure that appropriate systems are developed and maintained,
* Coaching and reviewing work of team members to ensure quality of output,
* Managed implementation of SAP for Music line of business