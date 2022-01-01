Menu

Alexandre ELLWOOD

PERIGUEUX

I am a highly experienced and skilled IT Project leader within the finance and accounting industry with strong commercial acumen. I have a proven 15-years + track record in delivering successful complex regional/global IT Finance related programmes involving alignment and integration of business processes with packaged software.

I am currently based in New-York, previously located in Paris, Helsinki.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de programme

Entreprises

  • Cassiopea - Diercteur consulting UK

    PERIGUEUX 2012 - maintenant My role is to grow CAssiopae UK business and team (Professional services, support and development) to meet our ambitious but exciting local challenges.

  • EFront Inc. - Project Director

    2010 - 2012 eFront is the world's leading provider of portfolio management systems to the private equity, real estate and alternative assets (general and limited partners) industry with over 150 clients based in three continents.

    Key skills and experience at eFront Inc:
    - Leading, managing and delivering implementation projects accross North America, with a complete knowledge of project lifecycle from design, specification, workshops, prototyping and UAT.
    - Developing new business : answering RFPs and demonstrating key business and system concepts as part of presales process.
    - key contributor to eFront's product enhancement by leveraging my customer's knowldege and business
    - Adaptability to different client organisations, countries and cultures
    - Strong financial analysis skills (Qualified Accountant)
    - Leadership for the other project managers and the consulting team
    - Specialist in respect of private equity fund structures,fund operations and portfolio management. Strong knowldege of the prospective investment pipeline process and the cash-flow forecasting for funds

  • EFront SA - Project Director - Professional services

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Managing and delivering various eFront projects implementation in France, Europe and North America

  • Cartesis (now held by Business Objects / SAP) - Senior Manager

    1993 - 2008

Formations

Réseau