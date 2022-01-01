Alexandre FOISSEY

-
Eutelsat
- Corporate Finance Manager
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Corporate Finance team manager focused on divestures and acquisitions of the Group participating in the following:
• Assessment and prediction of financial risks and returns related to various projects using financial modelling
• Support in targeting and winning businesses through the negotiation and structuring of financial details
• Management/review of any business plan on an ongoing basis (i.e. renewal / implementation of a satellite position, change in key contracts conditions such as price policy, leasing terms, funding rules, etc.)
• Set-up of 5-year plan goals for achieving specific revenues, profit margins and cash flows while ensuring compliance with debt covenants
• Reporting to executive and investment committees outlining developments in applicable market(s), making relevant recommendations for final investment decisions and illustrating the results of previous investment decisions using selected performance and risk indicators
-
Publicis
- Internal audit manager
Paris
2013 - 2014
In charge of managing an internal audit team to perform targeted audits over specific processes (i.e. financial, legal, fraud) in both the Americas and Western Europe regions and reporting subsequent results and recommendations to top management
• Assessment of documentation and evaluation of design effectiveness of internal controls to ensure compliance with the group’s internal policies in accordance with GAAP and IFRS
• Preparation of test plans to assess the operational effectiveness of the controls
• Improvement of internal controls through audit recommendations and provision of support to establish new control structures where necessary
• Coordination of internal audit teams and follow-up of internal audit process (i.e. preparation, workfield, report and wrap-up)
-
PwC France
- Manager in Transaction Services
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2011 - 2013
-
PwC New Zealand
- Supervisor in Audit (14 months) and in Transaction Services (10 months)
2009 - 2011
-
PwC France
- Junior to Senior Auditor
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2006 - 2009
-
Renault S.A.
- Internal auditor
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2005
-
Eurotunnel
- Intern in the budget control department
PARIS
2002 - 2002