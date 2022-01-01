Menu

Alexandre FOLIO

nozay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
RAID
Linux
Visual Basic
SAN
MySQL
Microsoft Office
stockage - Additional Design
Visual Basic 6
Seven Professionnel
RhinoSoft FTP Voyager
Personal Home Page
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office XP
Macromedia Dreamweaver
HTML
Document Object Model
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Additional Design

Entreprises

  • ECIS - Administrateur réseaux et système

    nozay 2015 - maintenant

  • ECIS - Technicien réseaux et système

    nozay 2015 - 2015

  • Additional Design - Groupe Exer - Technicien informatique

    2008 - 2015 Additional Design - Groupe Exer - 91140 Villebon sur
    Yvette
    * Avant-vente
    * Intégration et installation de serveur NAS ;
    * Fabrication et installation de serveur de
    stockage sous la marque NASSTOR (Windows et
    Linux)
    * Support SAV et Hot Line
    * Gestion de contrat de maintenance

  • Additional Design - Technicien débutant

    2007 - 2008 * Intégration et installation de Serveur NAS
    * Gestion de contrat de maintenance

  • Sowedoo Software - Informaticien

    2004 - 2006 * Testeur de logiciel
    * Création de logiciel avec Visual Basic 6
    * Création de gestion de base de données en PHP
    et MySQL

Formations

  • OFIONE (Microsoft)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Formation professionnel Microsoft en contrat de professionnalisation
    (OFIONE)

  • Médicis Alternance (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Brevet de technicien supérieur

    en informatique de gestion
    Option : Développeur d'application (Médicis Alternance)

  • Lycée Léonard De Vinci

    Saint Michel Sur Orge 2003 - 2004

