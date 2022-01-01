Alexandre FRANCHITTI

A motivated software engineer with 15+ years of experience in the embedded world and hardware debug tools, driven by a strong focus on customer satisfaction and highly stimulated by high pressure projects. Passionate about new technologies and out of the box implementations, used to work on all aspects of a product from the user interface to the low level drivers.



Fully familiarized with the complete product life cycle, from proof of concept to production, testing and sustaining.



Extremely used to work in World wide distributed environments with English-only speaking teams.



Great team player, interfacing well with management, essential code reviewer with good technical communication skills and high speed defect resolution ratio.



Mes compétences :

Programmation

Test unitaire

Java

Firmware

Documentation technique

VxWorks

C

Langage assembleur

Systèmes embarqués

Processeurs ARM

JTAG

Labview

RTOS

Multi-threading

C++