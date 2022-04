K2 is one of the largest Professional Services Staffing companies within the ERP sector. With offices in London, Stuttgart, Geneva, Providence,San Francisco, Singapore, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, we provide a world class service in our specialist areas of SAP, CRM and EAI and have grown dynamically since our inception in 1997



Mes compétences :

Commercial

Internet

Marketing

Marketing internet

réseaux sociaux

Vente