Alexandre GIGLEUX

LE PERREUX SUR MARNE

Mes compétences :
Java
Calypso
Nexus
Sonar
Jenkins
PlayFramework
Korn Shell
MUREX

Entreprises

  • SonarSource - Senior Consultant

    2014 - maintenant - Customers Training in Europe, USA, India
    - Professional Services
    - Support
    - Documentation

  • BNP Paribas - Head of FI IT F2B Back Office CM QA

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Manager of a Team (24 persons spread over the world) in charge of :

    Config Management : Continuous Integration (Jenkins) - Continuous Inspection (SonarQube)
    Release Management
    Trouble Management
    Vendors Relationship
    Quality Assurance - Non Regression Testing (QTP) - Code Quality Monitoring / Technical Debt Tracking (SQALE)
    Perf Testing : Batches, Real Time Process, UI
    Technical Migration Validation: Oracle, Solaris to RedHat, MQ, ...
    Internal Entrepreneurship :
    - we implement the state of the art and best practises to do ever more with less
    - SUNRISE : help tracking what has been installed by who, when
    - SUNLIGHT : the collaborative roadmap manager used during all migration phase
    - SUNSHINE : QA tools such a Injectors, Files Comparators

    Related Vendors : Calypso, Murex, Documentum
    Bond, Repo, SecLending, Interest Rate Derivatives

    I'm in the middle of the DEV & PROD Team. My Team is in charge to sign off what is going live, is tested, reliable and efficient.

  • BNPParibas - Team Manager on Calypso

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • BNPParibas - JAVA Architect on Calypso

    Paris 2007 - 2011

Formations

