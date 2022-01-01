Alexandre GIGLEUX

2014 - maintenant- Customers Training in Europe, USA, India
- Professional Services
- Support
- Documentation
BNP Paribas
- Head of FI IT F2B Back Office CM QA
Paris2012 - 2014Manager of a Team (24 persons spread over the world) in charge of :
Config Management : Continuous Integration (Jenkins) - Continuous Inspection (SonarQube)
Release Management
Trouble Management
Vendors Relationship
Quality Assurance - Non Regression Testing (QTP) - Code Quality Monitoring / Technical Debt Tracking (SQALE)
Perf Testing : Batches, Real Time Process, UI
Technical Migration Validation: Oracle, Solaris to RedHat, MQ, ...
Internal Entrepreneurship :
- we implement the state of the art and best practises to do ever more with less
- SUNRISE : help tracking what has been installed by who, when
- SUNLIGHT : the collaborative roadmap manager used during all migration phase
- SUNSHINE : QA tools such a Injectors, Files Comparators