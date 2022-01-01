Menu

Alexandre GOUTAUDIER

La Tour-du-Pin

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DIAMWOOD - Responsable Infographie, web et marketing

    La Tour-du-Pin 2016 - maintenant

  • LEMAN S.A.S. - Responsable Marketing

    2004 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau