Alexandre GUILHEN PUYLAGARDE

Munich

En résumé

Objectif: Looking to perform and gain experience in Food and Beverage Operation.

Passionated about food and wine, I am an honest, result oriented and hard working person with a strong hands-on approach in order to manage by example. People contact/relation and creativity are my two main strengths.

My medium term goal is to be an excellent and recognized F&B Manager/Director in order to grow as a GM on a long term view.

Mes compétences :
Généreux a l'effort et surtout ambitieux
Hôtellerie
Food and beverage
Human relationships
Hard working and talented person

Entreprises

  Kempinski - Director of Food & Beverage

    Munich 2017 - maintenant Located in Downtown Budapest, the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Corvinus is just a short walk away from the Danube River and all of the city’s main attractions. The hotel comprises 349 elegant rooms, including 33 chic suites with spacious bathrooms and free Wi-Fi.

    Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest offers remarkable culinary attractions in its Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest - featuring two restaurants, two bars and coffee house and a deli: ÉS Bisztró, Nobu, Blue Fox The Bar, The Living Room and ÉS Deli.

    The Banquet Area has been recently renovate and is at the state of the art. Our Ten Rooms are suitable for conferences, meetings, lunches, dinners, weddings, exhibitions and fashion shows for up to 450 delegates.
    Lunch on the Danube, nibbles at the Jugendstil ice rink, drinks at the Baroque Festetics Palace, dinner at the neo-classical Fine Arts Museum. Cooking at the Market Hall... The Kitchen Caters is the new Outside catering brand created recently to accommodate our guest wherever they need in Budapest and create a magnificent experience.

  Kempinski - Director of Food & Beverage

    Munich 2015 - 2017 Djibouti Palace Kempinski has 320 Rooms, 8 Outlets + Rooms Service and Banqueting
    Reporting to Hotel Manager & General Manager

    - Director of Food and Beverage - Djibouti Palace Kempinski - From May 2016
    Promoted to an executive committee member position, I continue to lead the team of Djibouti palace Kempinski and its 8 outlets.
    Special projects: Implementation of Symphony system, change of the whole beverage price strategy, implementation of a master wine list & cocktail list.
    - Food and Beverage Manager - Djibouti Palace Kempinski - From December 2015 to May 2016
    I am leading the F&B Service operations towards the nicest 5* international hotel in Eastern Africa and the most generated Kempinski hotel revenue in Africa.
    36% F&B share (8.5M $) from the total hotel revenue. High profile guests and events every weeks.

    I am the main contact person for the Presidency events.

  Kempinski - Assistant Director of Food and Beverage

    Munich 2015 - 2015 Kempinski Hotel Xi’an reflects the modernity and tradition of contemporary China, set in the ancient capital, home to many dynasties and their treasures. Within easy reach of the airport and only 30 minutes to the Terracotta Warriors.
    After a breathtaking view of the lush garden and majestic Ba River enjoy first impressions of what the Kempinski Hotel Xi’an can offers.
    Featuring 375 Rooms, 4 different Restaurants, a lounge and huge banquet facilities, Kempinski hotel Xi'an develop a unique european experience mixed with the Shanxi province culture.
    As Xi’an largest conference and event hotel, grand ballroom of Kempinski Hotel Xi’an is capable of hosting up to 1,500 people. If the meeting or special event requires a grand scale of picturesque expansive space, impeccable service and state-of-art equipments -Kempinski Hotel Xi’an is your perfect choice.

  Accor - Food and Beverage Director

    Paris 2014 - 2014 The centrally located Novotel Kuala Lumpur City Centre is ideal for either business or leisure. Strategically positioned within walking distance of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre as well as major shopping malls, Novotel Kuala Lumpur City Centre features 295 rooms and extensive conferencing facilities for up to 250 delegates.

    I am thought leading the F&B Team which boasts two tempting restaurants (ADD + Chinese Restaurant), a Pool Bar which serves drinks until late, a Lobby Lounge, a Room Service and Banqueting facilities

  Hilton Worldwide, Chongqing, China - Assistant (acting) Food & Beverage Manager

    Puteaux 2012 - 2013 Manage the Food and Beverage Department with a close monitoring of the Director of Operation and the General Manager.

    Preparation of the F&B Budget 2013.

    From September 2012, I have been promoted Assistant Food and Beverage Manager but since the 1st of June 2012, I am in charge of the F&B department in Hilton CQ. Hilton Chongqing is a 432 rooms property with 6 outlets and banqueting services. I have been running 1 ADD, 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1 Long Bar, 1 Lobby Lounge + daily counter, 1 Room Service and 1 Banquet Operation (1 floor of meeting room and 1 floor of ballroom)

  Hilton Worldwide, Chongqing, China - Various position (from MT to FBM)

    Puteaux 2011 - 2013 Management trainee:

    August 2011 to December 2011: help the Director of Operation to coordinate the F&B Department.

    January 2012 to June 2012: assist the General Manager on special project and VIP operation and groups.

    June 2012 untill now: In charge of Food and Beverage Department (with a close monitoring of DO and GM)

    From September 2012, I have been promoted Assistant Food and Beverage Manager. Hilton Chongqing is a 432 rooms property with 6 outlets and banqueting services. I have been running 1 ADD, 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1 Long Bar, 1 Lobby Lounge + daily counter, 1 Room Service and 1 Banquet Operation (1 floor of meeting room and 1 floor of ballroom)

  Auto-Entrepreneur - Indépendant

    Cherbourg 2011 - 2011 Consulting mission for hotels in strategy with partners.
    - Geographical development
    - Marketing studies (LTV; segmentation...)
    - Pricing
    - Operational implementation

  Accor hotels - Management trainee

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Management training - F&B
    Accor Hotels
    (Privately Held; Hospitality industry)
    June 2009 — November 2009 (6 months)

    Novotel Ambassador Busan (South Korea)
    325 rooms - 7 outlets

    Management Trainee mainly specialized in Food and Beverage.
    (EHL 2nd internship in administration / management)

    · Assisted the General Manager for the “daily duties” and
    prepared report (Budget, F&B, Sales & Marketing)
    · Assisted the F&B Director in his duties
    . Manage the daily duties in the F&B department
    . Duty Manager of the hotel

  Projet Morpheus Systems EHL - Founder - Project Manager

    2008 - 2010 Founder, Project Manager
    Morpheus Systems EHL
    (Furniture industry)
    2008 — April 2010 (2 years )

    Présentation du prix du jeune entrepreuneur 2009

  Crowne plaza - Trainee - Assistant Maitre d'hôtel

    2006 - 2007 Trainee
    Crowne Plaza Geneva
    (Hospitality industry)
    July 2006 — December 2006 (6 months)

    Assistant Service Manager for the gastronomic restaurant “L'Olivo”
    --> 1st year EHL Operational training

    • Helped the manager in general duties of the restaurant

  Indiana Café Bastille, Paris - Barman

    2005 - 2005 Barman
    Indiana Cafe Bastille, Paris, France
    (Restaurants industry)
    November 2005 — December 2005 (2 months)

  Active International Paris - Event Coordinator

    2004 - 2004 Event Coordinator
    Active International
    (Privately Held; Marketing and Advertising industry)
    June 2004 — July 2004 (2 months)

    .Organized a large event for fundraising

Formations

  Ecole Hôtelière De Lausanne EHL (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2006 - 2011 specialization: Marketing and Food & Beverage

    Activities and Societies:
    - Student Council Marketing Coordinator
    - EHL Swing (golf committee) treasurer
    - EHL ambassador
    - EHL ambassador for HITEC conferance 2010 in Orlando (FL)

  Ecole Nationale Marine Marchande

    Le Havre 2004 - 2005

