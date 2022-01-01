Alexandre GUILHEN PUYLAGARDE

-
Kempinski
Director of Food & Beverage
Munich
2017 - maintenant
Located in Downtown Budapest, the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Corvinus is just a short walk away from the Danube River and all of the city’s main attractions. The hotel comprises 349 elegant rooms, including 33 chic suites with spacious bathrooms and free Wi-Fi.
Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest offers remarkable culinary attractions in its Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest - featuring two restaurants, two bars and coffee house and a deli: ÉS Bisztró, Nobu, Blue Fox The Bar, The Living Room and ÉS Deli.
The Banquet Area has been recently renovate and is at the state of the art. Our Ten Rooms are suitable for conferences, meetings, lunches, dinners, weddings, exhibitions and fashion shows for up to 450 delegates.
Lunch on the Danube, nibbles at the Jugendstil ice rink, drinks at the Baroque Festetics Palace, dinner at the neo-classical Fine Arts Museum. Cooking at the Market Hall... The Kitchen Caters is the new Outside catering brand created recently to accommodate our guest wherever they need in Budapest and create a magnificent experience.
Kempinski
Director of Food & Beverage
Munich
2015 - 2017
Djibouti Palace Kempinski has 320 Rooms, 8 Outlets + Rooms Service and Banqueting
Reporting to Hotel Manager & General Manager
- Director of Food and Beverage - Djibouti Palace Kempinski - From May 2016
Promoted to an executive committee member position, I continue to lead the team of Djibouti palace Kempinski and its 8 outlets.
Special projects: Implementation of Symphony system, change of the whole beverage price strategy, implementation of a master wine list & cocktail list.
- Food and Beverage Manager - Djibouti Palace Kempinski - From December 2015 to May 2016
I am leading the F&B Service operations towards the nicest 5* international hotel in Eastern Africa and the most generated Kempinski hotel revenue in Africa.
36% F&B share (8.5M $) from the total hotel revenue. High profile guests and events every weeks.
I am the main contact person for the Presidency events.
Kempinski
Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
Munich
2015 - 2015
Kempinski Hotel Xi’an reflects the modernity and tradition of contemporary China, set in the ancient capital, home to many dynasties and their treasures. Within easy reach of the airport and only 30 minutes to the Terracotta Warriors.
After a breathtaking view of the lush garden and majestic Ba River enjoy first impressions of what the Kempinski Hotel Xi’an can offers.
Featuring 375 Rooms, 4 different Restaurants, a lounge and huge banquet facilities, Kempinski hotel Xi'an develop a unique european experience mixed with the Shanxi province culture.
As Xi’an largest conference and event hotel, grand ballroom of Kempinski Hotel Xi’an is capable of hosting up to 1,500 people. If the meeting or special event requires a grand scale of picturesque expansive space, impeccable service and state-of-art equipments -Kempinski Hotel Xi’an is your perfect choice.
Accor
Food and Beverage Director
Paris
2014 - 2014
The centrally located Novotel Kuala Lumpur City Centre is ideal for either business or leisure. Strategically positioned within walking distance of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre as well as major shopping malls, Novotel Kuala Lumpur City Centre features 295 rooms and extensive conferencing facilities for up to 250 delegates.
I am thought leading the F&B Team which boasts two tempting restaurants (ADD + Chinese Restaurant), a Pool Bar which serves drinks until late, a Lobby Lounge, a Room Service and Banqueting facilities
Hilton Worldwide, Chongqing, China
Assistant (acting) Food & Beverage Manager
Puteaux
2012 - 2013
Manage the Food and Beverage Department with a close monitoring of the Director of Operation and the General Manager.
Preparation of the F&B Budget 2013.
From September 2012, I have been promoted Assistant Food and Beverage Manager but since the 1st of June 2012, I am in charge of the F&B department in Hilton CQ. Hilton Chongqing is a 432 rooms property with 6 outlets and banqueting services. I have been running 1 ADD, 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1 Long Bar, 1 Lobby Lounge + daily counter, 1 Room Service and 1 Banquet Operation (1 floor of meeting room and 1 floor of ballroom)
Hilton Worldwide, Chongqing, China
Various position (from MT to FBM)
Puteaux
2011 - 2013
Management trainee:
August 2011 to December 2011: help the Director of Operation to coordinate the F&B Department.
January 2012 to June 2012: assist the General Manager on special project and VIP operation and groups.
June 2012 untill now: In charge of Food and Beverage Department (with a close monitoring of DO and GM)
From September 2012, I have been promoted Assistant Food and Beverage Manager. Hilton Chongqing is a 432 rooms property with 6 outlets and banqueting services. I have been running 1 ADD, 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1 Long Bar, 1 Lobby Lounge + daily counter, 1 Room Service and 1 Banquet Operation (1 floor of meeting room and 1 floor of ballroom)
Auto-Entrepreneur
Indépendant
Cherbourg
2011 - 2011
Consulting mission for hotels in strategy with partners.
- Geographical development
- Marketing studies (LTV; segmentation...)
- Pricing
- Operational implementation
Accor hotels
Management trainee
Paris
2009 - 2009
Management training - F&B
Accor Hotels
(Privately Held; Hospitality industry)
June 2009 — November 2009 (6 months)
Novotel Ambassador Busan (South Korea)
325 rooms - 7 outlets
Management Trainee mainly specialized in Food and Beverage.
(EHL 2nd internship in administration / management)
· Assisted the General Manager for the “daily duties” and
prepared report (Budget, F&B, Sales & Marketing)
· Assisted the F&B Director in his duties
. Manage the daily duties in the F&B department
. Duty Manager of the hotel
Projet Morpheus Systems EHL
Founder - Project Manager
2008 - 2010
Founder, Project Manager
Morpheus Systems EHL
(Furniture industry)
2008 — April 2010 (2 years )
Présentation du prix du jeune entrepreuneur 2009
Crowne plaza
Trainee - Assistant Maitre d'hôtel
2006 - 2007
Trainee
Crowne Plaza Geneva
(Hospitality industry)
July 2006 — December 2006 (6 months)
Assistant Service Manager for the gastronomic restaurant “L'Olivo”
--> 1st year EHL Operational training
• Helped the manager in general duties of the restaurant
Indiana Café Bastille, Paris
Barman
2005 - 2005
Barman
Indiana Cafe Bastille, Paris, France
(Restaurants industry)
November 2005 — December 2005 (2 months)
Active International Paris
Event Coordinator
2004 - 2004
Event Coordinator
Active International
(Privately Held; Marketing and Advertising industry)
June 2004 — July 2004 (2 months)
.Organized a large event for fundraising