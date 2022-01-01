Alexandre GUILHEN PUYLAGARDE

Objectif: Looking to perform and gain experience in Food and Beverage Operation.



Passionated about food and wine, I am an honest, result oriented and hard working person with a strong hands-on approach in order to manage by example. People contact/relation and creativity are my two main strengths.



My medium term goal is to be an excellent and recognized F&B Manager/Director in order to grow as a GM on a long term view.



Mes compétences :

Généreux a l'effort et surtout ambitieux

Hôtellerie

Food and beverage

Human relationships

Hard working and talented person