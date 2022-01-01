Retail
Alexandre HAYEK
Alexandre HAYEK
Pérenchies
En résumé
Entreprises
IMS RETAIL AGILITY
- Chef de projet
Pérenchies
2014 - 2018
Imprimerie GUILLAUME
- Fabricant
2010 - 2014
EUROGRAPHIE / GROUPE TREHOUT PLV
- Commercial / deviseur
2007 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Cesar Baggio
Lille
1996 - 2001
Productique Graphique
Réseau
Alain-Xavier FRANCOIS (FAX)
Anne BÉGUIN
Antoine HERMANT
Benjamin BAILLON
Design By CHARLOTTE
Jᴜʟɪᴇɴ LᴇҒᴇʙᴠƦᴇ
Julien CARPENTIER
Nicolas RAULET
Sophie GUILBERT
Thomas PETIT