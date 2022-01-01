Retail
Alexandre VERWAERDE
Alexandre VERWAERDE
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ineo Anc
- Préparateur-projeteur en électricité
2016 - 2016
Benne manjot
- Dessinateur projeteur en électrotechnique
2015 - 2015
Emerson Network Power
- Technicien d'essai électrique et inspection
Chassieu
2014 - 2015
Formations
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2011 - 2013
bts
EPSI Lyon
Lyon
2010 - 2011
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2008 - 2010
Bac mention bien
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2006 - 2008
Bep
Réseau
Adrien DUPRE
Amicale LA MACHE
Cao JOB
Clément SIMON
Florian VOUILLON
Mylène PINZETTA
Pierre JAYET
Romain MIDI
Sebastien LAGIER
Thomas DEKOKERE
