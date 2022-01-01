Alexandrina PETRESCU

COURBEVOIE2017 - maintenantOrder handling: intake and follow up .
Improve the order fluidity by anticipating the blockages in the order-to-cash process and propose solutions or escalate to 2nd level HQ leading team coordinator
For customers with a simple structure create contracts, rebates and follow up
Contribute to satisfy the customers in being the 1st level contact point between Total and the customers, in the most cost effective way either solve the issue either dispatch to 2nd level support
Assist the Account Manager in commercial and administrative tasks, by using tools (Qlickview, sales force)
Be attentive to customer requirements in accordance with the instructions of the management and Total's rules.
DB Schenker GSE
- Account receivable (Expert) DB Schenker GSE
2017 - 2018Processing accounting receivables and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures;
Performing day to day financial transactions, including verifying;
classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data;
Preparing customer statements, bills receivable, invoices;
Processing the refund requests;
Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.
Verify discrepancies and Interact with customers to resolve outstanding issues;
Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients;
Maintain an accurate aging report;
Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status;
Collecting data and preparing the monthly metrics.
WNS London
- Account receivable
2015 - 2017Processing internal accounting documents (corrections, reclassifications etc.);
Controlling the booking of the documents processed in order to assure the accuracy (especially at the end of the month);
Account reconciliations;
Responsibility for processing accounts receivable transaction; sales reports and miscellaneous invoices to ensure that the KPIs related to these activities are achieved.
2011 - 2015Reception and process the orders from EMEA's global customers; Owner of the E2E order management process;
Providing daily customer updates and first point of contact for order management related issues;
Resolving the operational issues that may arise from the end to end sales process (order status, returns and deliveries, physical and financial claims, invoicing and financial postsales programs);
Engaging with other function and organizations to resolve issues as they relate to customer support (sales team, supply chain, logistic);
Genpact (pour Renault)
- Acheteuse pour les achats indirectes et directes
2007 - 2011• 2010 - 2011 Buyer for Renault Direct Procurement: Genpact
Sending documents related to the Direct Procurement;
Sourcing (Non Disclosure Agreement, Request for Quotation) and obtain the supplier’s offers as per the deadline imposed by the client;
Collecting and processing of the information required for performance and quality analysis;
• 2007 –2010 Buyer for Renault Indirect Procurement: Genpact
Responsible of service purchase requisition HOPE Renault
France;
Process and book purchasing requisition, purchase orders,
materials catalogues, notes, goods receipts and other procurement documents;
Selection of suppliers, request of quotations, technical advice, decision making; Responsible for the negotiation of
prices;
Coordination of minimum product stocks; monitoring of quality, performance analysis, complaints control;
Reporting generating order creation of calls for tender of
services or pieces towards approved suppliers Renault;
Answer suppliers request&purchasing hotline.
Supported the Buyers and the Renault clients by helping with solutions for the different aspects of the reception process (correct the wrong information in SAP; filling the missing information the client was not aware of).
I coached and trained the new member of the team.
L’institut de Biologie de l’Académie Roumaine
- Assistante de laboratoire
2003 - 2007Reviewing existing material on the subject, newspaper and journal articles, internet resources, published data and creating summarised reports for the researcher;
Gathering and putting together material for the research committee’s scrutiny.
Assisting the researcher in obtaining funds for the project, preparing grant applications etc.
Purchasing and maintaining equipment needed for the research.
Analysing the data gathered by the researcher and compiling summarised reports, graphs and tables.
Assisting with getting the data or reports published in journals or as otherwise intended by the researcher.
Providing administrative and clerical services as required by the researcher, for example handling payment of research participants, also forms a part of Research Assistant responsibilities.