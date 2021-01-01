Alexis TONDELIER

Ingénieur INSA Rouen (génie mathématique)
Conception et développement d'applications full JS front et back.
- JS natif : ES4/ES5/ES6/ES7
- Frameworks : angular, backbone, react + flux (alt) ou redux
- Data & async flows : rxjs, lodash, co
- DOM & graphisme : d3, raphael, three, WebGL (+GLSL)
- Tests : mocha, sinon, chai, karma, jasmine, webdriverio, cucumber
- Performance : CPU/memory/rendering profiling & optimization
- Build & package : webpack, babel, grunt, requirejs, browserify, npm, bower
- Node : express, socket.io, mongoose, amqplib, redis
