Alexis TONDELIER

Paris

En résumé

Ingénieur INSA Rouen (génie mathématique)

Conception et développement d'applications full JS front et back.
- JS natif : ES4/ES5/ES6/ES7
- Frameworks : angular, backbone, react + flux (alt) ou redux
- Data & async flows : rxjs, lodash, co
- DOM & graphisme : d3, raphael, three, WebGL (+GLSL)
- Tests : mocha, sinon, chai, karma, jasmine, webdriverio, cucumber
- Performance : CPU/memory/rendering profiling & optimization
- Build & package : webpack, babel, grunt, requirejs, browserify, npm, bower
- Node : express, socket.io, mongoose, amqplib, redis

Mes compétences :
Javascript
Jquery
Webgl
GLSL
Nodejs
Backbone.js
Intégration web
AngularJS
Modélisation
D3.js
SVG
RxJS
React

Entreprises

  • La Fourchette - Ingénieur Conception et Développement JavaScript

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Lead développeur JavaScript.
    Développement d'applications et interactions pour les produits B2C, B2B et BO.
    Lead sur le site mobile B2C full Angular.
    Lead sur les interfaces utilisateur full JavaScript du produit B2B pour restaurateurs.
    Veille technologique, conseil et formation auprès des équipes.

  • EDF R&D - Stagiaire Ingénieur Web 3D

    CLAMART 2011 - 2011 Contexte Général : Département SINETICS : Simulation Neutronique, Techniques de l’Information et Calcul Scientifique, groupe RVVS : Réalité Virtuelle et Visualisation Scientifique

    Sujet du projet : Développement d’un outil web d’édition graphique de shaders GLSL.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Rouen)

    Rouen 2006 - 2011

