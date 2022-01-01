Ali HIDOUS

-
ABB SpA Process Automation Division
- Civil & Building Supervisor
2014 - maintenant
Project Description SONATRACH project: Expansion project phase II LR1 making the pumping station ELR1
Located project Haoud El Hamra (Hassi Messaoud), ALGERIE.
Main activities BUILDINGS:
-ELECTRICAL SUB-STATION, CONTROL BUILDING, WORKSHOP & WAREHOUSE, FIRE
STATION, SHELTER & FOUNDATIONS ELECTRICAL PUMPS, GTEHOUSE,
ROADS:
-Gypsum, Gravels, Asphalts,
UNDER GROUND:
-Duct bank, Manholes, Pits...
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING CO, LTD.
- Building Supervisor
2013 - 2014
Project Description Central Processing Facilities, Bir El M'sana Field development Project (HMD in Algeria)
CONTRACTING : SONATRACH SPA / HESS (RHOURDE EL ROUNI) LIMITED
AUTHORITY / PETRONAS CARIGALI OVERSEAS SDN BHD.
Located project BIR EL M'SANA, El Borma 270 Km of Hassi Messaoud, ALGERIA.
Main activities * BUILDINGS AT CENTRAL PROCESSING FACILITIES:
- CONTROL BUILDING, ELECTRICAL SUB-STATION, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, FIRE
STATION, MEDICAL BUILDING, WORKSHOP, WAREHOUSE, GARAGE AND FUELLING
FACILITY, CHEMICAL STORE, MAIN & PF GATEHOUSE, FLASH & INJECTION GAS
COMPRESSOR SHELTER, WT PACKAGE SHELTER,...
Tasks - Scheduling and directing the daily activities of work and taking necessary action to assure that the
project objectives of cleanliness, safety, schedule, quality and process are met.
- Maintaining daily paperwork such as timecards, field reports, schedule updates and E-mail
correspondence to keep the various people involved with the project informed of important issues.
- Ensuring that the project is performed in accordance with contractual and quality standards.
- supervising earthwork, site utilities and related work.
- Preparing bids for tenders, and reporting to clients, public agencies and planning bodies
- Managing, directing and monitoring progress during each phase of a project
- Making sure sites meet legal guidelines, and health and safety requirements.
BENTINI
- Works Engineer (Civil & Buildings)
2010 - 2012
Execute the supervise activities on site, collecting the relevant
objective proofs and ensure supervision of quality control activities on construction and
erection works.
Project Description The MLE Gas Plant and relevant impacted utilities (i.e. MLE NGL Recovery Plant) is to be sized
to a nominal sales gas capacity of 300 MMSCFD (guaranteed 350MMSCFD).
Located project MLE (Menzel Ledjmet East), located in the Berkine Basin block 405b, 220 km south-east
of Hassi Messaoud. Algeria. SH-FCP/EPC/2009-06 contract.
project Costs Costs more than 1.8 Billion Dollars
Main activities - Centre Process Facilities (CPF): including sales gas compression , LPG
recovery, Oil and Condensate stabilisation products storage and pumping system
Associated utilities:
* No. 24 oil/gas wells.
* No. 6 gas gathering Manifolds. ;
* No. 4 export pipelines for sales gas , LPG Condensate and Oil (overall 550 km) ;
* BUILDINGS :
- Main substations
- Control building
- Electrical satellite
- Laboratory
- Flare satellite electrical substation
* INDUSTRIAL BASE:
- Main Administration Building.
- Maintenance Warehouse.
- Maintenance work shop.
- Chemical storage building.
- Ware house.
* BASIC LIFE:
- BUILDINGS (Accommodations, Administration, Restaurant, Recreation, Medical Center,
Mosque, Laundry).
- SPORT CENTER (Swimming Pool, Football Field, Basketball Court, Tennis Court).
- TECHNICAL BUILDING (Electrical Substation, Warehouse, Workshop, Water Treatment).
* MILITARY CAMP:
- BUILDINGS (Accommodations, Restaurant, Recreation, Prayer room, Laundry, Gate house). ;
- SPORT CENTER (Football Field, Basketball Court). ;
- TECHNICAL BUILDING (Electrical Substation, Sewage system).
* ROAD:
Construction of Gypsum and Asphalt Roads
* Air Strip :
Construction of Asphalt Roads.
Tasks - Follow the work execution according to the project schedule.
- Prepare and check the work permit (Certificate of excavation cold work permit, Hot work permit ...).
- Monitor and control work execution according to plan.
- Preparation of reports on the progress of work and production-advancement programs for clients.
- Supervision of daily activities with daily reports of each spot.
- Check the quality of the work (formwork, reinforcement ...) and concrete (temperature, slump ...).
- Ensure the safety of personals at the site, respecting the codes work HSE (safety first).
Research department of architecture and construction
- Architect
2010 - 2010
Employer Research department of architecture and construction in Algiers.
Main activities and responsibilities - Records building permit.
- Monitoring of site work (Civil & Architectural works ...).
- Design of individual projects and state.