Aline FICHOU

Deep technical and management experience varying from project/people management to detailed design on IP services.



Director in AT&T Labs with a strong technical background on VPNs, MPLS, VPLS, L2 and L3 COS, as well as application layers such as Telepresence/Video services, IP Voice.

High flexibility and creativity recognized by several patents on Cos, switching fabrics performance and IP routing, and used on a daily basis to propose custom solutions to the largest AT&T customers.

Ability to work and communicate efficiently with others, within and cross organizations, proposing improvements in the processes to drive to results, building processes when missing to guarantee quality of design, deployment and life cycle maintenance, motivating others on customer projects, from requirement definition to deployment in production.



Well positioned for job assignments such as technical staff for Executives, in charge of the company strategy on a specific technical domain, large customer technical strategy, or in charge of relationship and assessment of vendors, 3rd party providers.

Well positioned for management assignments, with experience in relationship with Sales, Solution centers, Product, Network design and operations, IT development teams, vendors



Current areas of technical skills/expertise include; L2 and L3/IP routing, MPLS, VPLS, L2 and L3/IP/MPLS/VPLS Class of Service definition and router configurations, Telepresence, Videoconferencing, VoIP. One of the 2 creators of the 1rst AT&T MPLS managed service (MENS). Currently investigating and training on Cloud and Hosted Application Services.



Current areas of management experience include relationship, agreements and process definition with multiple organizations within and outside AT&T (3rd party providers), management and team lead of the custom engineering team, definition and development of AT&T managed MPLS service



