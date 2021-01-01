Menu

Alix LOEFFEL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptable
dynamique
Esprit synthétique
Organisée
Rigoureuse
Synthétique
Rigueur
Adaptabilité
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Association Mouse Connection - Secrétaire

    2012 Suivi de la situation juridique de l'association (inscription aux statuts, réalisation de procès verbaux et de contrats)

  • Datexon - Chef de projet & Business Analyst

    2018 - maintenant

  • Pyxis support - Consultant

    2016 - 2017 • Consulting: Clients’ strategic coaching (suppliers sourcing, drafting tenders’ documents), purchasing support (offer analysis, negotiations, administrative reports)
    • Learning: project and clients’ management (development and drafting of courses, projects follow up, certifications, trainers’ sourcing)
    • Websites edition: about french and african public procurement
    • Commercial development: drafting commercial offers, development of a risk analysis tool

  • Valpaco - Purchaser

    2015 - 2016 Paper Sourcing for italian and french clients (printers, advertisers...)
    • Special affairs' negotiations, and prices renewal.
    • Requests for proposal in order to provide paper to new clients and for big operations
    Paper expertise
    • Ability to find alternatives to satisfy the clients (time, price, quality) in a scarce market
    • Commercial competencies
    • Dealing with emergencies

  • Starwood - Strategic Purchaser

    2015 - 2015 Implementation and Follow up of the waste management RFP and of the telecom RFP.
    Hospitality purchases (food & non-food: accessories, cleaning services, laundry…) and follow up of contract conditions for further negotiations

  • Havas - Junior Purchaser

    Suresnes 2014 - 2015 Participation to Overhead Purchases of the Group Havas – Bolloré (Worldwide):

    IT Purchases:
    • Negotiations (IT products, services provision...) for all the agencies worldwide.

    Travels:
    • Implementation of an hotel RFP and follow up.
    • Travel Policy best practices
    • Purchases linked to the organisation of meetings

    Industrial Purchases:
    • Equipment purchases

    Internal and External Audits:
    • Supplier panel management: group frame contract management
    • Follow up of internal clients: purchases made with the referenced group suppliers instead of local prefered suppliers (amount of business made with the supplier, rate of utilization by the client)
    • Communications about the purchasing process.

  • The Hawn Foundation - Associate Consultant

    2014 - 2014 • Realized a market analysis for the introduction of an educational program in Latin America.
    • Provided strategic financial support solutions to sustain the project, and drew recommendations.

  • Chèque Déjeuner - Legal Intern in the Contracts' department

    GENNEVILLIERS 2013 - 2013 • Participated to the creation process of a promotional event of the company (prepared and composed all the contracts: rental contract, lottery standing orders, intellectual property requirements on flyers)
    • Analyzed and synthesized legal intelligence data (French, European and International laws): intellectual property, bank legislation, social legislation.
    • Contracts analysis: Audited 1500 national and international contracts owned by the company in order to find their weaknesses and implement the next new ones, or stop them.

  • Finaréa - Legal assistant

    2012 - 2012 Support to the Holdings merger process (from 26 holdings to 6)
    • Prepared 26 generals assemblies and composed their reports: informed the shareholders, drew conclusions of the assemblies
    • Administrative procedures: prepared all the files according to the specific procedures and send them to legal institutions
    Current follow up of the Holdings and their subsidiaries
    • Followed each subsidiary (bankruptcy proceedings, chapter 11), and prepared all the files for each specific situations
    • Followed and updated shareholders accounts
    • Interacted constantly with all the departments of the company, and legal specialists

  • Corporation Tax Administration & Authority - Intern

    Lyon 2011 - 2011 • Familiarized with companies taxation methods and procedures.
    • Financial follow-up and tax penalties.
    • Tax audits and accounting analysis.

  • Cabinet Senioreflex - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Purchasing Practice
    • Analyzed and translated Client Industrial Supplies Group Frame Contract
    • Tax & duties optimization
    Seniors market study
    • Composed report on large Groups Seniors labor agreements
    • Analyzed Seniors labor laws and companies obligations

Formations

  • Florida International University (Miami, Florida)

    Miami, Florida 2013 - 2014 Master in International Business (Dual degree)

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Master 1 droit des affaires

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Clermont Ferrand 2012 - 2014

  • ESC CLERMONT (Clermont-Ferrrand)

    Clermont-Ferrrand 2011 - 2011

Réseau