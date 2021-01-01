Alix LOEFFEL

-
Association Mouse Connection
- Secrétaire
2012
Suivi de la situation juridique de l'association (inscription aux statuts, réalisation de procès verbaux et de contrats)
-
Datexon
- Chef de projet & Business Analyst
2018 - maintenant
-
Pyxis support
- Consultant
2016 - 2017
• Consulting: Clients’ strategic coaching (suppliers sourcing, drafting tenders’ documents), purchasing support (offer analysis, negotiations, administrative reports)
• Learning: project and clients’ management (development and drafting of courses, projects follow up, certifications, trainers’ sourcing)
• Websites edition: about french and african public procurement
• Commercial development: drafting commercial offers, development of a risk analysis tool
-
Valpaco
- Purchaser
2015 - 2016
Paper Sourcing for italian and french clients (printers, advertisers...)
• Special affairs' negotiations, and prices renewal.
• Requests for proposal in order to provide paper to new clients and for big operations
Paper expertise
• Ability to find alternatives to satisfy the clients (time, price, quality) in a scarce market
• Commercial competencies
• Dealing with emergencies
-
Starwood
- Strategic Purchaser
2015 - 2015
Implementation and Follow up of the waste management RFP and of the telecom RFP.
Hospitality purchases (food & non-food: accessories, cleaning services, laundry…) and follow up of contract conditions for further negotiations
-
Havas
- Junior Purchaser
Suresnes
2014 - 2015
Participation to Overhead Purchases of the Group Havas – Bolloré (Worldwide):
IT Purchases:
• Negotiations (IT products, services provision...) for all the agencies worldwide.
Travels:
• Implementation of an hotel RFP and follow up.
• Travel Policy best practices
• Purchases linked to the organisation of meetings
Industrial Purchases:
• Equipment purchases
Internal and External Audits:
• Supplier panel management: group frame contract management
• Follow up of internal clients: purchases made with the referenced group suppliers instead of local prefered suppliers (amount of business made with the supplier, rate of utilization by the client)
• Communications about the purchasing process.
-
The Hawn Foundation
- Associate Consultant
2014 - 2014
• Realized a market analysis for the introduction of an educational program in Latin America.
• Provided strategic financial support solutions to sustain the project, and drew recommendations.
-
Chèque Déjeuner
- Legal Intern in the Contracts' department
GENNEVILLIERS
2013 - 2013
• Participated to the creation process of a promotional event of the company (prepared and composed all the contracts: rental contract, lottery standing orders, intellectual property requirements on flyers)
• Analyzed and synthesized legal intelligence data (French, European and International laws): intellectual property, bank legislation, social legislation.
• Contracts analysis: Audited 1500 national and international contracts owned by the company in order to find their weaknesses and implement the next new ones, or stop them.
-
Finaréa
- Legal assistant
2012 - 2012
Support to the Holdings merger process (from 26 holdings to 6)
• Prepared 26 generals assemblies and composed their reports: informed the shareholders, drew conclusions of the assemblies
• Administrative procedures: prepared all the files according to the specific procedures and send them to legal institutions
Current follow up of the Holdings and their subsidiaries
• Followed each subsidiary (bankruptcy proceedings, chapter 11), and prepared all the files for each specific situations
• Followed and updated shareholders accounts
• Interacted constantly with all the departments of the company, and legal specialists
-
Corporation Tax Administration & Authority
- Intern
Lyon
2011 - 2011
• Familiarized with companies taxation methods and procedures.
• Financial follow-up and tax penalties.
• Tax audits and accounting analysis.
-
Cabinet Senioreflex
- Intern
2010 - 2010
Purchasing Practice
• Analyzed and translated Client Industrial Supplies Group Frame Contract
• Tax & duties optimization
Seniors market study
• Composed report on large Groups Seniors labor agreements
• Analyzed Seniors labor laws and companies obligations